Book Deals Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for December 2, 2023 Deals Dec 2, 2023 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Book Deals $2.99 Beasts of Prey by Ayana Gray Get This Deal $1.99 Sargasso of Space by Andre Norton Get This Deal $4.99 Bullet Train by Kotaro Isaka Get This Deal $2.99 Once There Were Wolves by Charlotte McConaghy Get This Deal $2.99 In Pieces by Sally Field Get This Deal $1.99 Never Saw Me Coming by Vera Kurian Get This Deal $2.99 Some Girls Do by Jennifer Dugan Get This Deal $2.51 The Readers of Broken Wheel Recommend by Katarina Bivald Get This Deal In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals $1.99 The Four Winds by Kristin Hannah Get This Deal $2.99 What We Carry by Maya Lang Get This Deal $1.99 The Burning Girls by C.J. Tudor Get This Deal $2.99 Madame Fourcade's Secret War by Lynne Olson Get This Deal Previous Daily Deals $2.99 Our Wives Under the Sea by Julia Armfield Get This Deal $1.99 100 Great Breads by Paul Hollywood Get This Deal $1.99 A Living Remedy by Nicole Chung Get This Deal $1.99 How High We Go in the Dark by Sequoia Nagamatsu Get This Deal You Might Also Like The 10 Best Books of 2023, According to the New York Times The Best Audiobooks of 2023, According to AudioFile "The Girl With The Green Ribbon": A Tale of Many Lives 8 New Graphic Novels and Comics Out in December 2023 The 25 Best Christmas Books of All Time 8 Knockout New Nonfiction Books to Read in December 2023