Book Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for December 2, 2023

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Today's Featured Book Deals

Beasts of Prey
$2.99 Beasts of Prey by Ayana Gray
Sargasso of Space
$1.99 Sargasso of Space by Andre Norton
Bullet Train
$4.99 Bullet Train by Kotaro Isaka
Once There Were Wolves
$2.99 Once There Were Wolves by Charlotte McConaghy
In Pieces
$2.99 In Pieces by Sally Field
Never Saw Me Coming
$1.99 Never Saw Me Coming by Vera Kurian
Some Girls Do
$2.99 Some Girls Do by Jennifer Dugan
The Readers of Broken Wheel Recommend
$2.51 The Readers of Broken Wheel Recommend by Katarina Bivald
In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals

The Four Winds
$1.99 The Four Winds by Kristin Hannah
What We Carry
$2.99 What We Carry by Maya Lang
The Burning Girls
$1.99 The Burning Girls by C.J. Tudor
Madame Fourcade's Secret War
$2.99 Madame Fourcade's Secret War by Lynne Olson
Previous Daily Deals

Our Wives Under the Sea
$2.99 Our Wives Under the Sea by Julia Armfield
100 Great Breads
$1.99 100 Great Breads by Paul Hollywood
A Living Remedy
$1.99 A Living Remedy by Nicole Chung
How High We Go in the Dark
$1.99 How High We Go in the Dark by Sequoia Nagamatsu
