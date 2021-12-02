Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for December 2, 2021

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Book Riot's Christmas romance prize pack giveaway!

Today's edition of Daily Deals is sponsored by Book Riot's Christmas Romance Prize Pack giveaway!

Today's Featured Deals

Of Women and Salt
$2.99 Of Women and Salt by Gabriela Garcia
Get This Deal
The Wife Upstairs
$2.99 The Wife Upstairs by Rachel Hawkins
Get This Deal
In a Holidaze
$1.99 In a Holidaze by Christina Lauren
Get This Deal
The Henna Artist
$4.99 The Henna Artist by Alka Joshi
Get This Deal

In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Deals

Home Fire
$1.99 Home Fire by Kamila Shamsie
Get This Deal
Burial Rites
$3.99 Burial Rites by Hannah Kent
Get This Deal

Previous Daily Deals

The Last Story of Mina Lee by Nancy Jooyoun Kim for $2.99

The Box in the Woods by Maureen Johnson for $2.99

All You Can Ever Know by Nicole Chung for $1.99

Every Heart a Doorway by Seanan McGuire for $4.99

Genuine Fraud by E. Lockhart for $1.99

Fifteen Hundred Miles from the Sun by Johnny Garza Villa for $3.99

Still Lives by Maria Hummel for $1.99

Empire of Wild by Cherie Dimaline for $1.99

Mongrels by Stephen Graham Jones for $1.99

Barbed Wire Heart by Tess Sharpe for $1.99

The Book of Lost and Found by Lucy Foley for $4.99

Cleopatra: A Life by Stacy Schiff for $3.99