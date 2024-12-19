Book Deals Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for December 19, 2024 Deals Dec 19, 2024 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Book Deals $2.99The Most Wonderful Crime of the Year by Ally CarterGet This Deal$1.99We'll Prescribe You a Cat by Syou Ishida, translated by E. Madison ShimodaGet This Deal $2.99Bury Your Gays by Chuck TingleGet This Deal$1.99The Night Watchman by Louise ErdrichGet This Deal $1.99Knife by Salman RushdieGet This Deal$2.99Somebody's Daughter by Ashley C. FordGet This Deal $2.99Under The Whispering Door by TJ KluneGet This Deal$2.99The House on Biscayne Bay by Chanel CleetonGet This Deal $2.99The Foxglove King by Hannah WhittenGet This Deal$1.99Heavy Hitter by Katie CotugnoGet This Deal In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals $2.99Lone Women by Victor LaValleGet This Deal$.99Under The Mistletoe With You by Lizzie Huxley-JonesGet This Deal $1.99Women's Hotel by Daniel M. LaveryGet This Deal$1.99I Need You to Read This by Jessa MaxwellGet This Deal Previous Daily Deals $1.99Love on the Brain by Ali HazelwoodGet This Deal$1.99The Mystery Writer by Sulari GentillGet This Deal $1.99The Coin by Yasmin ZaherGet This Deal$2.99Rest Is Resistance by Tricia HerseyGet This Deal You Might Also Like The Best Historical Fiction of 2024 The 10 Best Science Fiction Books of 2024 The Best Book Club Books of 2024 The Best New Book Releases Out December 17, 2024 The 39 Most Anticipated Books of 2025 2024's Best Mysteries, Thrillers, and True Crime