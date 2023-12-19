Book Deals Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for December 19, 2023 Deals Dec 19, 2023 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Book Deals $1.99 In the Country of Others by Leila Slimani Get This Deal $1.99 Texts from Jane Eyre by Daniel M. Lavery Get This Deal $1.99 Bunny by Mona Awad Get This Deal $2.99 Ace of Spades by Faridah Àbíké-Íyímídé Get This Deal $1.99 My Oxford Year by Julia Whelan Get This Deal $3.99 Homeland Elegies by Ayad Akhtar Get This Deal $2.99 Half a Soul by Olivia Atwater Get This Deal $1.99 I Was Born for This by Alice Oseman Get This Deal In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals $1.99 The Wishing Game by Meg Shaffer Get This Deal $2.99 The Neighbor Favor by Kristina Forest Get This Deal $2.99 People of the Book by Geraldine Brooks Get This Deal $1.99 Highly Suspicious and Unfairly Cute by Talia Hibbert Get This Deal Previous Daily Deals $1.99 A Dreadful Splendor by B.R. Myers Get This Deal $1.99 Fault Tolerance by Valerie Valdes Get This Deal $2.99 The Last Heir to Blackwood Library by Hester Fox Get This Deal $4.99 Our Missing Hearts by Celeste Ng Get This Deal You Might Also Like Relatable Snoopy Comic Panels About Writing Historical Fiction Books for People Who Don't Like Historical Fiction The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists The Best Selling Romance Books of All Time Book Riot's 2024 Read Harder Challenge Here Are The Goodreads Choice Award Winners for 2023