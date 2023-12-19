Riot Headline Book Riot’s 2024 Read Harder Challenge
Book Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for December 19, 2023

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Today's Featured Book Deals

In the Country of Others
$1.99 In the Country of Others by Leila Slimani
Get This Deal
Texts from Jane Eyre
$1.99 Texts from Jane Eyre by Daniel M. Lavery
Get This Deal
Bunny
$1.99 Bunny by Mona Awad
Get This Deal
Ace of Spades
$2.99 Ace of Spades by Faridah Àbíké-Íyímídé
Get This Deal
My Oxford Year
$1.99 My Oxford Year by Julia Whelan
Get This Deal
Homeland Elegies
$3.99 Homeland Elegies by Ayad Akhtar
Get This Deal
Half a Soul
$2.99 Half a Soul by Olivia Atwater
Get This Deal
I Was Born for This
$1.99 I Was Born for This by Alice Oseman
Get This Deal

In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals

The Wishing Game
$1.99 The Wishing Game by Meg Shaffer
Get This Deal
The Neighbor Favor
$2.99 The Neighbor Favor by Kristina Forest
Get This Deal
People of the Book
$2.99 People of the Book by Geraldine Brooks
Get This Deal
Highly Suspicious and Unfairly Cute
$1.99 Highly Suspicious and Unfairly Cute by Talia Hibbert
Get This Deal

Previous Daily Deals

A Dreadful Splendor
$1.99 A Dreadful Splendor by B.R. Myers
Get This Deal
Fault Tolerance
$1.99 Fault Tolerance by Valerie Valdes
Get This Deal
The Last Heir to Blackwood Library
$2.99 The Last Heir to Blackwood Library by Hester Fox
Get This Deal
Our Missing Hearts
$4.99 Our Missing Hearts by Celeste Ng
Get This Deal