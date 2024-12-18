Book Deals Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for December 18, 2024 Deals Dec 18, 2024 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Book Deals $2.99Lone Women by Victor LaValleGet This Deal$1.99Everything I Never Told You by Celeste NgGet This Deal $1.99Women's Hotel by Daniel M. LaveryGet This Deal$2.99A Good Girl's Guide to Murder by Holly JacksonGet This Deal $1.99I Need You to Read This by Jessa MaxwellGet This Deal$1.99Radio Silence by Alyssa ColeGet This Deal $1.99The Haunting of Hill House by Shirley JacksonGet This Deal$.99Under The Mistletoe With You by Lizzie Huxley-JonesGet This Deal In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals $1.99Love on the Brain by Ali HazelwoodGet This Deal$4.99Just Mercy by Bryan StevensonGet This Deal $1.99The Mystery Writer by Sulari GentillGet This Deal$2.99Never Saw Me Coming by Tanya SmithGet This Deal Previous Daily Deals $1.99The Coin by Yasmin ZaherGet This Deal$2.99Rest Is Resistance by Tricia HerseyGet This Deal $1.99The Witch Elm by Tana FrenchGet This Deal$4.99The Bandit Queens by Parini ShroffGet This Deal You Might Also Like The 10 Best Science Fiction Books of 2024 2024's Best Mysteries, Thrillers, and True Crime The Best Book Club Books of 2024 The 39 Most Anticipated Books of 2025 Book Riot’s 2025 Read Harder Challenge The Best New Book Releases Out December 17, 2024