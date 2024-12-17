Riot Headline The Best Books of 2024
Book Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for December 17, 2024

The best book deals of the day, curated by Book Riot.

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Today's Featured Book Deals

Throne of Glass

$2.99

Throne of Glass by Sarah J. Maas
Sex and Vanity

$1.99

Sex and Vanity by Kevin Kwan
Project Hail Mary

$2.99

Project Hail Mary by Andy Weir
Mexican Gothic

$2.99

Mexican Gothic by Silvia Moreno-Garcia
Never Saw Me Coming

$2.99

Never Saw Me Coming by Tanya Smith
The Mystery Writer

$1.99

The Mystery Writer by Sulari Gentill
The Last Devil to Die

$2.99

The Last Devil to Die by Richard Osman
The Devil in the White City

$1.99

The Devil in the White City by Erik Larson
Black Cake

$2.99

Black Cake by Charmaine Wilkerson
How to Stop Time

$2.99

How to Stop Time by Matt Haig
Some Desperate Glory

$2.99

Some Desperate Glory by Emily Tesh
Sea of Tranquility

$2.99

Sea of Tranquility by Emily St. John Mandel
Just Mercy

$2.99

Just Mercy by Bryan Stevenson
Diavola

$2.99

Diavola by Jennifer Thorne
The God Equation

$1.99

The God Equation by Michio Kaku
The Switch

$2.99

The Switch by Beth O'Leary
Love on the Brain

$1.99

Love on the Brain by Ali Hazelwood
The Secret Life of Albert Entwistle

$1.99

The Secret Life of Albert Entwistle by Matt Cain
In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals

The Coin

$1.99

The Coin by Yasmin Zaher
Rest Is Resistance

$2.99

Rest Is Resistance by Tricia Hersey
The Witch Elm

$1.99

The Witch Elm by Tana French
We Were Witches

$2.99

We Were Witches by Ariel Gore
Previous Daily Deals

The Bandit Queens

$4.99

The Bandit Queens by Parini Shroff
Anno Dracula

$0.99

Anno Dracula by Kim Newman
Go Set a Watchman

$2.99

Go Set a Watchman by Harper Lee
The Wedding Witch

$1.99

The Wedding Witch by Erin Sterling
