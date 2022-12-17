Book Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for December 17, 2022

Today's Featured Deals

The Fastest Way to Fall
$1.99 The Fastest Way to Fall by Denise Williams
Oleander Girl
$1.99 Oleander Girl by Chitra Divakaruni
Never Look Back
$1.99 Never Look Back by Alison Gaylin
A Million Quiet Revolutions
$2.99 A Million Quiet Revolutions by Robin Gow
The Good Place and Philosophy
$2.99 The Good Place and Philosophy by William Irwin & Kimberly S. Engels
Somewhere We Are Human
$2.99 Somewhere We Are Human by Reyna Grande & Sonia Guiñansaca
When Less Becomes More
$2.99 When Less Becomes More by Emily Ley
The Mistletoe Matchmaker
$2.99 The Mistletoe Matchmaker by Felicity Hayes-McCoy
In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Deals

Moonflower Murders
$4.99 Moonflower Murders by Anthony Horowitz
The Glass Sword
$4.99 The Glass Sword by Victoria Aveyard
These Impossible Things
$3.99 These Impossible Things by Salma El-Wardany
The Hummingbird's Daughter
$2.99 The Hummingbird's Daughter by Luis Albero Urrea
Previous Daily Deals

Lycanthropy and Other Chronic Illnesses
$1.99 Lycanthropy and Other Chronic Illnesses by Kristen O'Neal
Wyrd Sisters
$3.99 Wyrd Sisters by Terry Pratchett
Marple: Twelve New Mysteries
$4.99 Marple: Twelve New Mysteries by Agatha Christie
If I Survive You
$3.99 If I Survive You by Jonathan Escoffery
