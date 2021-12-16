Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for December 16, 2021
Today's Featured Deals
In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Deals
Previous Daily Deals
Grown by Tiffany D. Jackson for $1.99
How to Find Love in a Bookshop by Veronica Henry for $1.99
All Shouls Trilogy by Deborah Harkness for $1.99
Huntress by Malinda Lo for $2.99
The Unexpected Inheritance of Inspector Chopra by Vaseem Khan for $2.99
Someone We Know by Shari Lapena for $2.99
Last Tang Standing by Lauren Ho for $1.99
Confessions of a Bookseller by Shaun Bythell for $2.99
Bibliophile: An Illustrated Miscellany by Jane Mount for $1.99
No Gods, No Monsters by Caldwell Turnbull for $0.99
The Map of Salt and Stars by Zeyn Joukhadar for $1.99
Hunted by the Sky by Tanaz Bhathena for $2.99
The Darkest Part of the Forest by Holly Black for $3.99
Sawkill Girls by Claire Legrand for $1.99
Unconquerable Sun by Kate Elliott for $2.99
Trust Exercise by Susan Choi for $2.99
Gingerbread by Helen Oyeyemi for $4.99
Broken (in the best possible way) by Jenny Lawson for $2.99
The Beautiful by Renée Ahdieh for $2.99
Riot Baby by Tochi Onyebuchi for $2.99
Luster by Raven Leilani for $2.99
The Wife Upstairs by Rachel Hawkins for $2.99
Of Women and Salt by Gabriela Garcia for $2.99
The Henna Artist by Alka Joshi for $4.99
Every Heart a Doorway by Seanan McGuire for $4.99
Fifteen Hundred Miles from the Sun by Johnny Garza Villa for $3.99