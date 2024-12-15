Book Deals Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for December 15, 2024 The best book deals of the day, curated by Book Riot. Deals Dec 15, 2024 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Book Deals $1.99Forest of a Thousand Lanterns by Julie C. DaoGet This Deal$1.99Fumbled by Alexa MartinGet This Deal $1.99The Best American Science and Nature Writing 2024 by edited by Bill McKibbenGet This Deal$1.99For Today I Am a Boy by Kim FuGet This Deal $1.99Consort of Fire by Kit RochaGet This Deal$0.99Anno Dracula by Kim NewmanGet This Deal $2.49Fatal Intrusion by Jeffery Deaver, Isabella MaldonadoGet This Deal$3.99Dragonflight by Anne McCaffreyGet This Deal In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals $2.99Jade City by Fonda LeeGet This Deal$2.99The Jasmine Throne by Tasha SuriGet This Deal $1.99The Best American Short Stories 2024 by edited by Lauren GroffGet This Deal$2.99One Day in December: Reese's Book Club by Josie SilverGet This Deal Previous Daily Deals $1.99The Miniaturist by Jessie BurtonGet This Deal$1.99The Collected Poetry of Nikki Giovanni by Nikki GiovanniGet This Deal $1.99The Wedding Witch by Erin SterlingGet This Deal$6.99The Wedding People by Alison EspachGet This Deal You Might Also Like The Historical Fiction Book That Should Make All The Best-Of Lists This Year The Most Read Books on Goodreads This Week The 10 Worst Book-to-Screen Adaptations 8 Cozy Fantasy Romance Books to Warm Your Heart This Winter The Best Nonfiction Books of 2024, According to NPR and The New York Times School Librarians Are Altering Illustrations to Avoid Book Challenges and Other Library News