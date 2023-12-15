Book Deals Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for December 15, 2023 Deals Dec 15, 2023 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Book Deals $1.99 Cultish: The Language of Fanaticism by Amanda Montell Get This Deal $2.99 An Indigenous Peoples' History of the United States by Roxanne Dunbar-Ortiz Get This Deal $1.99 Shakespeare: The World as Stage by Bill Bryson Get This Deal $2.99 Hell of a Book by Jason Mott Get This Deal $2.99 The Ancient Guide to Modern Life by Natalie Haynes Get This Deal $2.99 Someone Has Led This Child to Believe by Regina Louise Get This Deal $1.99 A is for Arsenic by Kathryn Harkup Get This Deal $1.99 The Scapegracers by H.A. Clarke Get This Deal $1.99 Too Soon for Adios by Annette Chavez Macias Get This Deal $2.99 The Last Heir to Blackwood Library by Hester Fox Get This Deal In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals $1.99 A Dreadful Splendor by B. R. Myers Get This Deal $2.99 The Survivalists by Kashana Cauley Get This Deal $1.99 These Precious Days by Ann Patchett Get This Deal $2.99 You're Invited by Amanda Jayatissa Get This Deal Previous Daily Deals $2.99 Cassandra in Reverse by Holly Smale Get This Deal $1.99 The Fastest Way to Fall by Denise Williams Get This Deal $2.99 Tree of Smoke by Denis Johnson Get This Deal $2.99 Evicted by Matthew Desmond Get This Deal You Might Also Like Book Riot's 2024 Read Harder Challenge Quiz: Can You Match The Classic Novel To Its Opening Line? 10 Cozy Sci-Fi Books To Give You Hope for the Future One Parent Got 444 Books Removed from a Wisconsin School District Here Are The Goodreads Choice Award Winners for 2023 36 Exciting New Book Releases for 2024