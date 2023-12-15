Riot Headline Book Riot’s 2024 Read Harder Challenge
Book Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for December 15, 2023

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Today's Featured Book Deals

Cultish: The Language of Fanaticism
$1.99 Cultish: The Language of Fanaticism by Amanda Montell
Get This Deal
An Indigenous Peoples' History of the United States
$2.99 An Indigenous Peoples' History of the United States by Roxanne Dunbar-Ortiz
Get This Deal
Shakespeare: The World as Stage
$1.99 Shakespeare: The World as Stage by Bill Bryson
Get This Deal
Hell of a Book
$2.99 Hell of a Book by Jason Mott
Get This Deal
The Ancient Guide to Modern Life
$2.99 The Ancient Guide to Modern Life by Natalie Haynes
Get This Deal
Someone Has Led This Child to Believe
$2.99 Someone Has Led This Child to Believe by Regina Louise
Get This Deal
A is for Arsenic
$1.99 A is for Arsenic by Kathryn Harkup
Get This Deal
The Scapegracers
$1.99 The Scapegracers by H.A. Clarke
Get This Deal
Too Soon for Adios
$1.99 Too Soon for Adios by Annette Chavez Macias
Get This Deal
The Last Heir to Blackwood Library
$2.99 The Last Heir to Blackwood Library by Hester Fox
Get This Deal

In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals

A Dreadful Splendor
$1.99 A Dreadful Splendor by B. R. Myers
Get This Deal
The Survivalists
$2.99 The Survivalists by Kashana Cauley
Get This Deal
These Precious Days
$1.99 These Precious Days by Ann Patchett
Get This Deal
You're Invited
$2.99 You're Invited by Amanda Jayatissa
Get This Deal

Previous Daily Deals

Cassandra in Reverse
$2.99 Cassandra in Reverse by Holly Smale
Get This Deal
The Fastest Way to Fall
$1.99 The Fastest Way to Fall by Denise Williams
Get This Deal
Tree of Smoke
$2.99 Tree of Smoke by Denis Johnson
Get This Deal
Evicted
$2.99 Evicted by Matthew Desmond
Get This Deal