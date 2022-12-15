Book Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for December 15, 2022

Today's Featured Deals

Empire of Sand
$2.99 Empire of Sand by Tasha Suri
A Brief History of Everyone Who Ever Lived
$2.99 A Brief History of Everyone Who Ever Lived by Adam Rutherford
Brown Girl in the Ring
$0.99 Brown Girl in the Ring by Nalo Hopkinson
Never Saw Me Coming
$2.99 Never Saw Me Coming by Vera Kurian
Far From You
$1.99 Far From You by Tess Sharpe
One's Company
$4.99 One's Company by Ashley Hutson
The Revolution of Marina M.
$3.99 The Revolution of Marina M. by Janet Fitch
Eclipse the Moon
$4.99 Eclipse the Moon by Jessie Mihalik
In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Deals

If I Survive You
$3.99 If I Survive You by Jonathan Escoffery
Half A Soul
$2.99 Half A Soul by Olivia Atwater
The Overnight Guest
$2.99 The Overnight Guest by Heather Gudenkauf
The Kiss Curse
$4.99 The Kiss Curse by Erin Sterling
Previous Daily Deals

The World We Make
$3.99 The World We Make by N.K. Jemisin
The Lighthouse Witches
$1.99 The Lighthouse Witches by C.J. Cooke
Lycanthropy and Other Chronic Illnesses
$1.99 Lycanthropy and Other Chronic Illnesses by Kristen O'Neal
The Wyrd Sisters
$3.99 The Wyrd Sisters by Terry Pratchett
