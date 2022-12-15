Book Deals Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for December 15, 2022 Deals Dec 15, 2022 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Deals $2.99 Empire of Sand by Tasha Suri Get This Deal $2.99 A Brief History of Everyone Who Ever Lived by Adam Rutherford Get This Deal $0.99 Brown Girl in the Ring by Nalo Hopkinson Get This Deal $2.99 Never Saw Me Coming by Vera Kurian Get This Deal $1.99 Far From You by Tess Sharpe Get This Deal $4.99 One's Company by Ashley Hutson Get This Deal $3.99 The Revolution of Marina M. by Janet Fitch Get This Deal $4.99 Eclipse the Moon by Jessie Mihalik Get This Deal In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Deals $3.99 If I Survive You by Jonathan Escoffery Get This Deal $2.99 Half A Soul by Olivia Atwater Get This Deal $2.99 The Overnight Guest by Heather Gudenkauf Get This Deal $4.99 The Kiss Curse by Erin Sterling Get This Deal Previous Daily Deals $3.99 The World We Make by N.K. Jemisin Get This Deal $1.99 The Lighthouse Witches by C.J. Cooke Get This Deal $1.99 Lycanthropy and Other Chronic Illnesses by Kristen O'Neal Get This Deal $3.99 The Wyrd Sisters by Terry Pratchett Get This Deal You Might Also Like 25 of the Best Nonfiction Books of All Time 2023 Adaptations to Get Excited About Cosmic Greatness: 21 of the Best Award-Winning Sci-Fi Books 8 Engrossing Books With Multiple Timelines These are Goodreads Users' Most Anticipated Books of 2023 The Most Thought-Provoking Books of the Year, According to the Atlantic