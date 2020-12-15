Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for December 15, 2020

our $100 Books-A-Million giftcard giveaway!
Today's edition of Daily Deals is sponsored by our $100 Books-A-Million giftcard giveaway!

Today's Featured Deals

Invisible
$2.99Invisible by Stephen L. Carter
Get This Deal
Take a Hint, Dani Brown
$2.99Take a Hint, Dani Brown by Talia Hibbert
Get This Deal
How to Hide an Empire
$2.99How to Hide an Empire by Daniel Immerwahr
Get This Deal
Snow Child
$3.99Snow Child by Eowyn Ivey
Get This Deal

In case you missed yesterday's most popular deals

Howl's Moving Castle
$1.99Howl's Moving Castle by Diana Wynne Jones
Get This Deal
On a Red Station, Drifting
$2.99On a Red Station, Drifting by Aliette de Bodard
Get This Deal

Previous Daily Deals

Courage to Soar by Simone Biles for $1.99

Pizza Girl by Jean Kyoung Frazier for $1.99

The Great Gatsby by F. Scott Fitzgerald for $0.99

Timekeeper by Tara Sim for $1.99

Queen of the Conquered by Kacen Callender for $4.99

The Thirteenth Tale by Diane Setterfield for $1.99

Code Name: Lise by Larry Loftis for $1.99

Drive Your Plow Over the Bones of the Dead by Olga Tocarczuk for $1.99

Smash It! by Francina Simone for $2.99

The Invention of Nature by Andrea Wulf for $1.99

A Dead Djinn in Cairo by P. Djèlí Clark for $0.99

Little Siberia by Antti Tuomainen for $1.99

Speaking of Summer by Kalisha Buckhanon for $1.99

The Empress of Salt and Fortune by Nghi Vo for $3.99

The Silence of Bones by June Hur for $2.99

Sigh, Gone: A Misfit's Memoir of Great Books, Punk Rock, and the Fight to Fit In by Phuc Tran for $2.99

Sharks in the Time of Saviors by Kawai Strong Washburn for $2.99

All the Stars and Teeth by Adalyn Grace for $2.99

The Dragons, the Giant, the Women by Wayétu Moore for $2.99

Lobizona by Romina Garber for $2.99

The Midnight Lie by Marie Rutkoski for $2.99

Wonder Woman: Warbringer by Leigh Bardugo for $1.99

Egg & Spoon by Gregory Maguire for $0.99

Moving Forward by Karine Jean-Pierre for $2.99

We're giving away a $250 gift card to Barnes and Noble! Enter here:
From self-care to beauty to books, check out these Cratejoy boxes!