Riot Headline The Best Books of 2024
Book Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for December 14, 2024

The best book deals of the day, curated by Book Riot.

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Today's Featured Book Deals

Jade City

$2.99

Jade City by Fonda Lee
Get This Deal
The Jasmine Throne

$2.99

The Jasmine Throne by Tasha Suri
Get This Deal
Midnight at Malabar House

$0.99

Midnight at Malabar House by Vaseem Khan
Get This Deal
The Best American Short Stories 2024

$1.99

The Best American Short Stories 2024 by edited by Lauren Groff
Get This Deal
One Day in December: Reese's Book Club

$2.99

One Day in December: Reese's Book Club by Josie Silver
Get This Deal
The Miniaturist

$1.99

The Miniaturist by Jessie Burton
Get This Deal
Out of the Dawn

$2.99

Out of the Dawn by P. C. Cast
Get This Deal
Syncopation

$1.99

Syncopation by Anna Zabo
Get This Deal

In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals

The Collected Poetry of Nikki Giovanni

$1.99

The Collected Poetry of Nikki Giovanni by Nikki Giovanni
Get This Deal
The Wedding People

$6.99

The Wedding People by Alison Espach
Get This Deal
Witch King

$2.99

Witch King by Martha Wells
Get This Deal
Must Love Books

$2.99

Must Love Books by Shauna Robinson
Get This Deal

Previous Daily Deals

The Office of Historical Corrections

$4.99

The Office of Historical Corrections by Danielle Evans
Get This Deal
The Author's Guide to Murder

$1.99

The Author's Guide to Murder by Beatriz Williams, Lauren Willig, Karen White
Get This Deal
The Wedding Witch

$1.99

The Wedding Witch by Erin Sterling
Get This Deal
A Swim in a Pond in the Rain

$2.99

A Swim in a Pond in the Rain by George Saunders
Get This Deal