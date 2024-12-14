Book Deals Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for December 14, 2024 The best book deals of the day, curated by Book Riot. Deals Dec 14, 2024 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Book Deals $2.99Jade City by Fonda LeeGet This Deal$2.99The Jasmine Throne by Tasha SuriGet This Deal $0.99Midnight at Malabar House by Vaseem KhanGet This Deal$1.99The Best American Short Stories 2024 by edited by Lauren GroffGet This Deal $2.99One Day in December: Reese's Book Club by Josie SilverGet This Deal$1.99The Miniaturist by Jessie BurtonGet This Deal $2.99Out of the Dawn by P. C. CastGet This Deal$1.99Syncopation by Anna ZaboGet This Deal In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals $1.99The Collected Poetry of Nikki Giovanni by Nikki GiovanniGet This Deal$6.99The Wedding People by Alison EspachGet This Deal $2.99Witch King by Martha WellsGet This Deal$2.99Must Love Books by Shauna RobinsonGet This Deal Previous Daily Deals $4.99The Office of Historical Corrections by Danielle EvansGet This Deal$1.99The Author's Guide to Murder by Beatriz Williams, Lauren Willig, Karen WhiteGet This Deal $1.99The Wedding Witch by Erin SterlingGet This Deal$2.99A Swim in a Pond in the Rain by George SaundersGet This Deal You Might Also Like The Historical Fiction Book That Should Make All The Best-Of Lists This Year 8 Cozy Fantasy Romance Books to Warm Your Heart This Winter The 10 Worst Book-to-Screen Adaptations The Most Read Books on Goodreads This Week The Best Nonfiction Books of 2024, According to NPR and The New York Times The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists