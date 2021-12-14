Riot Headline Anne Rice, Beloved Author of the Vampire Chronicles, Dies at 80
Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for December 14, 2021

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
The Detectivists, book 1 on sale now for $0.99 on Kindle

Today's edition of Daily Deals is sponsored by The Detectivists, book 1 on sale now for $0.99 on Kindle

Today's Featured Deals

The Unexpected Inheritance of Inspector Chopra
$2.99 The Unexpected Inheritance of Inspector Chopra by Vaseem Khan
Get This Deal
A Court of Thorns and Roses eBook Bundle
$5.99 A Court of Thorns and Roses eBook Bundle by Sarah J. Maas
Get This Deal
Huntress
$2.99 Huntress by Malinda Lo
Get This Deal
The Rage of Dragons
$2.99 The Rage of Dragons by Evan Winter
Get This Deal

In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Deals

All Shouls Trilogy
$1.99 All Shouls Trilogy by Deborah Harkness
Get This Deal
Someone We Know
$2.99 Someone We Know by Shari Lapena
Get This Deal

Previous Daily Deals

Last Tang Standing by Lauren Ho for $1.99

Confessions of a Bookseller by Shaun Bythell for $2.99

Bibliophile: An Illustrated Miscellany by Jane Mount for $1.99

Son of the Storm by Suyi Davies Okungbowa for $2.99

No Gods, No Monsters by Caldwell Turnbull for $0.99

The Map of Salt and Stars by Zeyn Joukhadar for $1.99

Hunted by the Sky by Tanaz Bhathena for $2.99

And the Mountains Echoed by Khaled Hosseini for $1.99

The Darkest Part of the Forest by Holly Black for $3.99

Sawkill Girls by Claire Legrand for $1.99

Sistersong by Lucy Holland for $2.99

Unconquerable Sun by Kate Elliott for $2.99

Trust Exercise by Susan Choi for $2.99

Gingerbread by Helen Oyeyemi for $4.99

Broken (in the best possible way) by Jenny Lawson for $2.99

The Beautiful by Renée Ahdieh for $2.99

Riot Baby by Tochi Onyebuchi for $2.99

Luster by Raven Leilani for $2.99

The Wife Upstairs by Rachel Hawkins for $2.99

Of Women and Salt by Gabriela Garcia for $2.99

The Henna Artist by Alka Joshi for $4.99

Home Fire by Kamila Shamsie for $1.99

Every Heart a Doorway by Seanan McGuire for $4.99

Fifteen Hundred Miles from the Sun by Johnny Garza Villa for $3.99