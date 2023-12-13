Book Deals Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for December 13, 2023 Deals Dec 13, 2023 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Book Deals $1.99 There There by Tommy Orange Get This Deal $1.99 Goodnight Beautiful by Aimee Molloy Get This Deal $4.99 Our Missing Hearts by Celeste Ng Get This Deal $2.99 Evicted by Matthew Desmond Get This Deal $3.99 One's Company by Ashley Hutson Get This Deal $1.99 The Christmas Clash by Suzanne Park Get This Deal $1.99 Sorrow and Bliss by Meg Mason Get This Deal $3.99 Maid by Stephanie Land Get This Deal In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals $1.99 Fault Tolerance by Valerie Valdes Get This Deal $2.99 Come Tumbling Down by Seanan McGuire Get This Deal $3.99 Beowulf: A New Translation by Maria Dahvana Headley Get This Deal $2.99 Tales of Japan by Chronicle Books & Kotaro Chiba Get This Deal Previous Daily Deals $1.99 The Feather Thief by Kirk W. Johnson Get This Deal $1.99 Dial A For Aunties by Jesse Q. Sutanto Get This Deal $1.99 The Feeling of Falling In Love by Mason Deaver Get This Deal $2.99 The Hunger by Alma Katsu Get This Deal You Might Also Like 10 Cozy Sci-Fi Books To Give You Hope for the Future 36 Exciting New Book Releases for 2024 The Best New Book Releases Out December 12, 2023 The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists The Best Classic Books (That Are Actually Worth a Read) The Best Self-Help Books of 2024