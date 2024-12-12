Riot Headline The Best Books of 2024
Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for December 12, 2024

The best book deals of the day, curated by Book Riot.

Today's Featured Book Deals

Filthy Animals

$1.99

Filthy Animals by Brandon Taylor
The Deep

$1.99

The Deep by Alma Katsu
How Long 'til Black Future Month?

$2.99

How Long 'til Black Future Month? by N.K. Jemisin
The Author's Guide to Murder

$1.99

The Author's Guide to Murder by Beatriz Williams, Lauren Willig, Karen White
The Family Game

$2.99

The Family Game by Catherine Steadman
Witch King

$2.99

Witch King by Martha Wells
Everyone This Christmas Has a Secret

$1.99

Everyone This Christmas Has a Secret by Benjamin Stevenson
The Gentle Art of Fortune Hunting

$0.99

The Gentle Art of Fortune Hunting by KJ Charles
The Honey Witch

$2.99

The Honey Witch by Sydney J. Shields
The Stardust Grail

$2.99

The Stardust Grail by Yume Kitasei
In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals

Good Material

$2.99

Good Material by Dolly Alderton
The Wedding People

$6.99

The Wedding People by Alison Espach
The Collected Poetry of Nikki Giovanni

$1.99

The Collected Poetry of Nikki Giovanni by Nikki Giovanni
A Jingle Bell Mingle

$1.99

A Jingle Bell Mingle by Julie Murphy and Sierra Simone
Previous Daily Deals

The Angel Maker

$2.99

The Angel Maker by Alex North
Yellowface

$1.99

Yellowface by R.F. Kuang
Long Island Compromise

$1.99

Long Island Compromise by Taffy Brodesser-Akner
Sorcery and Small Magics

$2.99

Sorcery and Small Magics by Maiga Doocy
