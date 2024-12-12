Book Deals Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for December 12, 2024 The best book deals of the day, curated by Book Riot. Deals Dec 12, 2024 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Book Deals $1.99Filthy Animals by Brandon TaylorGet This Deal$1.99The Deep by Alma KatsuGet This Deal $2.99How Long 'til Black Future Month? by N.K. JemisinGet This Deal$1.99The Author's Guide to Murder by Beatriz Williams, Lauren Willig, Karen WhiteGet This Deal $2.99The Family Game by Catherine SteadmanGet This Deal$2.99Witch King by Martha WellsGet This Deal $1.99Everyone This Christmas Has a Secret by Benjamin StevensonGet This Deal$0.99The Gentle Art of Fortune Hunting by KJ CharlesGet This Deal $2.99The Honey Witch by Sydney J. ShieldsGet This Deal$2.99The Stardust Grail by Yume KitaseiGet This Deal In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals $2.99Good Material by Dolly AldertonGet This Deal$6.99The Wedding People by Alison EspachGet This Deal $1.99The Collected Poetry of Nikki Giovanni by Nikki GiovanniGet This Deal$1.99A Jingle Bell Mingle by Julie Murphy and Sierra SimoneGet This Deal Previous Daily Deals $2.99The Angel Maker by Alex NorthGet This Deal$1.99Yellowface by R.F. KuangGet This Deal $1.99Long Island Compromise by Taffy Brodesser-AknerGet This Deal$2.99Sorcery and Small Magics by Maiga DoocyGet This Deal You Might Also Like The Historical Fiction Book That Should Make All The Best-Of Lists This Year The 10 Worst Book-to-Screen Adaptations The Best Nonfiction Books of 2024, According to NPR and The New York Times The Best New Book Releases Out December 10, 2024 Compelling New Science Fiction Graphic Novels Our Favorite Books of 2024