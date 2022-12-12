Book Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for December 12, 2022

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Today's Featured Deals

Velvet Was The Night
$4.99 Velvet Was The Night by Silvia Moreno-Garcia
Get This Deal
The Long Way to a Small Angry Planet
$4.99 The Long Way to a Small Angry Planet by Becky Chambers 
Get This Deal
Love & Other Disasters
$3.99 Love & Other Disasters by Anita Kelly 
Get This Deal
Patsy
$2.99 Patsy by Nicole Dennis-Benn
Get This Deal
Party of Two
$1.99 Party of Two by Jasmine Guillory
Get This Deal
How To Kill Men and Get Away With It
$2.99 How To Kill Men and Get Away With It by Katy Brent 
Get This Deal
Gold Fame Citrus
$4.99 Gold Fame Citrus by Claire Vaye Watkins
Get This Deal
A Time of Dread
$2.99 A Time of Dread by John Gwynne
Get This Deal

In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Deals

The Cartographer's Secret
$1.99 The Cartographer's Secret by Tea Cooper
Get This Deal
Lycanthropy and Other Chronic Illnesses
$1.99 Lycanthropy and Other Chronic Illnesses by Kristen O'Neal
Get This Deal
Mango, Mambo, and Murder
$1.99 Mango, Mambo, and Murder by Raquel V. Reyes
Get This Deal
The White Christmas Inn
$1.99 The White Christmas Inn by Colleen Wright
Get This Deal

Previous Daily Deals

Red, White, and Whole
$1.99 Red, White, and Whole by Rajani LaRocca
Get This Deal
Her Perfect Life
$1.99 Her Perfect Life by Hank Phillippi Ryan
Get This Deal
The Less Dead
$2.99 The Less Dead by Denise Mina
Get This Deal
The Institute
$3.99 The Institute by Stephen King
Get This Deal