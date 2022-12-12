Book Deals Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for December 12, 2022 Deals Dec 12, 2022 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Deals $4.99 Velvet Was The Night by Silvia Moreno-Garcia Get This Deal $4.99 The Long Way to a Small Angry Planet by Becky Chambers Get This Deal $3.99 Love & Other Disasters by Anita Kelly Get This Deal $2.99 Patsy by Nicole Dennis-Benn Get This Deal $1.99 Party of Two by Jasmine Guillory Get This Deal $2.99 How To Kill Men and Get Away With It by Katy Brent Get This Deal $4.99 Gold Fame Citrus by Claire Vaye Watkins Get This Deal $2.99 A Time of Dread by John Gwynne Get This Deal In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Deals $1.99 The Cartographer's Secret by Tea Cooper Get This Deal $1.99 Lycanthropy and Other Chronic Illnesses by Kristen O'Neal Get This Deal $1.99 Mango, Mambo, and Murder by Raquel V. Reyes Get This Deal $1.99 The White Christmas Inn by Colleen Wright Get This Deal Previous Daily Deals $1.99 Red, White, and Whole by Rajani LaRocca Get This Deal $1.99 Her Perfect Life by Hank Phillippi Ryan Get This Deal $2.99 The Less Dead by Denise Mina Get This Deal $3.99 The Institute by Stephen King Get This Deal You Might Also Like Cosmic Greatness: 21 of the Best Award-Winning Sci-Fi Books Here are the Most Read Books on Goodreads in 2022 Long Gone: 10 of the Best Historical Fiction Books of 2022 2022 Goodreads Choice Awards Winners Announced 20 of the Best Audiobooks of All Time Here are the Best Books of 2022, According to Buzzfeed