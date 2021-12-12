Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for December 12, 2021

Today's Featured Deals

Little Secrets
$2.99 Little Secrets by Jennifer Hillier
Who is Maud Dixon?
$3.99 Who is Maud Dixon? by Alexandra Andrews
The Mountains Sing
$2.99 The Mountains Sing by Nguyễn Phan Quế Mai
Zorrie
$1.99 Zorrie by Laird Hunt
In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Deals

Four Hundred Souls: A Community History of African America, 1619-2019
$3.99 Four Hundred Souls: A Community History of African America, 1619-2019 by Ibram X. Kendi
Confessions of a Bookseller
$2.99 Confessions of a Bookseller by Shaun Bythell
Previous Daily Deals

Bibliophile: An Illustrated Miscellany by Jane Mount for $1.99

Son of the Storm by Suyi Davies Okungbowa for $2.99

No Gods, No Monsters by Caldwell Turnbull for $0.99

The Map of Salt and Stars by Zeyn Joukhadar for $1.99

Hunted by the Sky by Tanaz Bhathena for $2.99

And the Mountains Echoed by Khaled Hosseini for $1.99

The Darkest Part of the Forest by Holly Black for $3.99

Sawkill Girls by Claire Legrand for $1.99

Sistersong by Lucy Holland for $2.99

The Unbroken by C.L. Clark for $2.99

Unconquerable Sun by Kate Elliott for $2.99

Trust Exercise by Susan Choi for $2.99

Gingerbread by Helen Oyeyemi for $4.99

Broken (in the best possible way) by Jenny Lawson for $2.99

The Beautiful by Renée Ahdieh for $2.99

Riot Baby by Tochi Onyebuchi for $2.99

Luster by Raven Leilani for $2.99

The Wife Upstairs by Rachel Hawkins for $2.99

Of Women and Salt by Gabriela Garcia for $2.99

The Henna Artist by Alka Joshi for $4.99

Home Fire by Kamila Shamsie for $1.99

Every Heart a Doorway by Seanan McGuire for $4.99

Fifteen Hundred Miles from the Sun by Johnny Garza Villa for $3.99