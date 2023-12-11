Book Deals Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for December 11, 2023 Deals Dec 11, 2023 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Book Deals $2.99 The Hunger by Alma Katsu Get This Deal $1.99 The Feather Thief by Kirk W. Johnson Get This Deal $2.99 After Hours on Milagro Street by Angelina M. Lopez Get This Deal $1.99 Dial A For Aunties by Jesse Q. Sutanto Get This Deal $1.99 The Turnout by Megan Abbott Get This Deal $1.99 The Feeling of Falling In Love by Mason Deaver Get This Deal $1.99 A History of Bees by Maja Lunde Get This Deal $1.99 Set On You by Amy Lea Get This Deal In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals $4.99 Catch and Kill by Ronan Farrow Get This Deal $1.99 The House on Vesper Sands by Paraic O'Donnell Get This Deal $3.99 Blanca & Roja by Anna-Marie McLemore Get This Deal $1.99 The Carrow Haunt by Darcy Coates Get This Deal Previous Daily Deals $2.99 If It Bleeds by Stephen King Get This Deal $1.99 Shield Maiden by Sharon Emmerichs Get This Deal $1.99 The Miniaturist by Jessie Burton Get This Deal $1.99 The Sanatorium by Sarah Pearse Get This Deal You Might Also Like Here Are The Goodreads Choice Award Winners for 2023 The Best Classic Books (That Are Actually Worth a Read) Quiz: Can You Match The Classic Novel To Its Opening Line? The Best Books of 2023, According to The Atlantic 10 of the Most Polarizing Fantasy Books Ever Written Let's Stay Together: 8 Romance Books With No Third-Act Breakup