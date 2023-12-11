Book Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for December 11, 2023

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Today's Featured Book Deals

The Hunger
$2.99 The Hunger by Alma Katsu
The Feather Thief
$1.99 The Feather Thief by Kirk W. Johnson
After Hours on Milagro Street
$2.99 After Hours on Milagro Street by Angelina M. Lopez
Dial A For Aunties
$1.99 Dial A For Aunties by Jesse Q. Sutanto
The Turnout
$1.99 The Turnout by Megan Abbott
The Feeling of Falling In Love
$1.99 The Feeling of Falling In Love by Mason Deaver
A History of Bees
$1.99 A History of Bees by Maja Lunde
Set On You
$1.99 Set On You by Amy Lea
In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals

Catch and Kill
$4.99 Catch and Kill by Ronan Farrow
The House on Vesper Sands
$1.99 The House on Vesper Sands by Paraic O'Donnell
Blanca & Roja
$3.99 Blanca & Roja by Anna-Marie McLemore
The Carrow Haunt
$1.99 The Carrow Haunt by Darcy Coates
Previous Daily Deals

If It Bleeds
$2.99 If It Bleeds by Stephen King
Shield Maiden
$1.99 Shield Maiden by Sharon Emmerichs
The Miniaturist
$1.99 The Miniaturist by Jessie Burton
The Sanatorium
$1.99 The Sanatorium by Sarah Pearse
