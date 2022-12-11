Book Deals Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for December 11, 2022 Deals Dec 11, 2022 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Deals $0.99 Angelfall by Susan Ee Get This Deal $1.99 The Cartographer's Secret by Tea Cooper Get This Deal $1.99 The White Christmas Inn by Colleen Wright Get This Deal $1.99 Red, White, and Whole by Rajani LaRocca Get This Deal $1.99 White Hot Kiss by Jennifer L. Armentrout Get This Deal $1.99 Lycanthropy and Other Chronic Illnesses by Kristen O'Neal Get This Deal $1.99 Mango, Mambo, and Murder by Raquel V. Reyes Get This Deal $1.99 Frostblood by Elly Blake Get This Deal In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Deals $2.99 The Less Dead by Denise Mina Get This Deal $1.99 The Unlikely Adventures of the Shergill Sisters by Balli Kaur Jaswal Get This Deal $1.99 Her Perfect Life by Hank Phillippi Ryan Get This Deal $3.99 First Love, Take Two by Sajni Patel Get This Deal Previous Daily Deals $3.99 The Institute by Stephen King Get This Deal $2.99 A Dowry of Blood by S. T. Gibson Get This Deal $1.99 The Man Who Died Twice by Richard Osman Get This Deal $2.99 Intimacies by Katie Kitamura Get This Deal You Might Also Like 2022 Goodreads Choice Awards Winners Announced Cosmic Greatness: 21 of the Best Award-Winning Sci-Fi Books 20 of the Best Audiobooks of All Time Here are the Most Read Books on Goodreads in 2022 Long Gone: 10 of the Best Historical Fiction Books of 2022 The Baby Names Authors Chose for their Own Children