Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for December 11, 2020
Today's Featured Deals
In case you missed yesterday's most popular deals
Previous Daily Deals
The Invention of Nature by Andrea Wulf for $1.99
A Dead Djinn in Cairo by P. Djèlí Clark for $0.99
The Inheritance Trilogy by N.K. Jemisin for $2.99
Evvie Drake Starts Over by Linda Holmes for $2.99
Little Siberia by Antti Tuomainen for $1.99
Speaking of Summer by Kalisha Buckhanon for $1.99
Slaughterhouse-Five by Kurt Vonnegut for $2.99
The Empress of Salt and Fortune by Nghi Vo for $3.99
Gingerbread by Helen Oyeyemi for $4.99
The Scholar by Dervla McTiernan for $1.99
The Silence of Bones by June Hur for $2.99
Sigh, Gone: A Misfit's Memoir of Great Books, Punk Rock, and the Fight to Fit In by Phuc Tran for $2.99
Sharks in the Time of Saviors by Kawai Strong Washburn for $2.99
All the Stars and Teeth by Adalyn Grace for $2.99
The Dragons, the Giant, the Women by Wayétu Moore for $2.99
To Be Taught, If Fortunate by Becky Chambers for $1.99
Lobizona by Romina Garber for $2.99
The Midnight Lie by Marie Rutkoski for $2.99
Wonder Woman: Warbringer by Leigh Bardugo for $1.99
The World-Ending Fire by Wendell Berry for $2.99
Egg & Spoon by Gregory Maguire for $0.99
Moving Forward by Karine Jean-Pierre for $2.99
The Italian Teacher by Tom Rachman for $4.99
The Case of the Missing Marquess (Enola Holmes) by Nancy Springer for $2.99
Girls of Brackenhill by Kate Moretti for $4.99
Night of the Mannequins by Stephen Graham Jones for $3.99
Sleeping Giants by Sylvain Neuval for $3.99
Mrs. Martin's Incomparable Adventure by Courtney Milan for $0.99
My Soul to Keep by Tananarive Due for $3.99