Book Deals Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for December 10, 2024 The best book deals of the day, curated by Book Riot. Deals Dec 10, 2024 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Book Deals $2.99The Fifth Season by N.K. JemisinGet This Deal$1.99The Snakehead by Patrick Radden KeefeGet This Deal $1.99The Iron King by Julie KagawaGet This Deal$2.99City of Dusk by Tara SimGet This Deal $1.99Honor Among Thieves by Rachel Caine, Ann AguirreGet This Deal$2.99Monster by A. Lee MartinezGet This Deal $2.99Birnam Wood by Eleanor CattonGet This Deal$1.99Yellowface by R.F. KuangGet This Deal $2.99The Unexpected Inheritance of Inspector Chopra by Vaseem KhanGet This Deal$2.99Sorcery and Small Magics by Maiga DoocyGet This Deal In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals $1.99Long Island Compromise by Taffy Brodesser-AknerGet This Deal$1.99The Briar Club by Kate QuinnGet This Deal $1.99The Master Butcher's Singing Club by Louise ErdrichGet This Deal$1.99Gaslight by Miles Joris-Peyrafitte and Sara ShepardGet This Deal Previous Daily Deals $1.99World Travel: An Irreverent Guide by Anthony BourdainGet This Deal$1.99The City of Brass by S.A. ChakrabortyGet This Deal $1.99The Fox Wife by Yangsze ChooGet This Deal$1.99Bright Red Fruit by Safia ElhilloGet This Deal You Might Also Like The 10 Worst Book-to-Screen Adaptations Compelling New Science Fiction Graphic Novels The Best Gifts for Readers 2024 The Most Read Books on Goodreads This Week The New York Times Picks Its 10 Best Books of 2024 2025 Mysteries To Get Excited About