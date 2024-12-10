Riot Headline The Best Books of 2024
Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for December 10, 2024

The best book deals of the day, curated by Book Riot.

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Today's Featured Book Deals

The Fifth Season

$2.99

The Fifth Season by N.K. Jemisin
The Snakehead

$1.99

The Snakehead by Patrick Radden Keefe
The Iron King

$1.99

The Iron King by Julie Kagawa
City of Dusk

$2.99

City of Dusk by Tara Sim
Honor Among Thieves

$1.99

Honor Among Thieves by Rachel Caine, Ann Aguirre
Monster

$2.99

Monster by A. Lee Martinez
Birnam Wood

$2.99

Birnam Wood by Eleanor Catton
Yellowface

$1.99

Yellowface by R.F. Kuang
The Unexpected Inheritance of Inspector Chopra

$2.99

The Unexpected Inheritance of Inspector Chopra by Vaseem Khan
Sorcery and Small Magics

$2.99

Sorcery and Small Magics by Maiga Doocy
In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals

Long Island Compromise

$1.99

Long Island Compromise by Taffy Brodesser-Akner
The Briar Club

$1.99

The Briar Club by Kate Quinn
The Master Butcher's Singing Club

$1.99

The Master Butcher's Singing Club by Louise Erdrich
Gaslight

$1.99

Gaslight by Miles Joris-Peyrafitte and Sara Shepard
Previous Daily Deals

World Travel: An Irreverent Guide

$1.99

World Travel: An Irreverent Guide by Anthony Bourdain
The City of Brass

$1.99

The City of Brass by S.A. Chakraborty
The Fox Wife

$1.99

The Fox Wife by Yangsze Choo
Bright Red Fruit

$1.99

Bright Red Fruit by Safia Elhillo
