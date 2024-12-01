Book Deals Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for December 1, 2024 These are the best ebook deals to snap up this Black Friday, curated by the voracious readers at Book Riot. Deals Dec 1, 2024 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Book Deals $1.99The Host by Stephenie MeyerGet This Deal$2.99Navigational Entanglements by Aliette de BodardGet This Deal $2.99Joy at Work by Marie Kondo, Scott SonensheinGet This Deal$1.99Death in the Dark Woods by Annelise RyanGet This Deal $2.99The Maidens by Alex MichaelidesGet This Deal$1.99Once More with Feeling by Elissa SussmanGet This Deal $1.99All That Is Wicked by Kate Winkler DawsonGet This Deal$1.99Thieves' Gambit by Kayvion LewisGet This Deal In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals $2.99The Book of Delights: Essays by Ross GayGet This Deal$4.99The Mexican Home Kitchen by Mely MartínezGet This Deal $1.99Why Didn't You Tell Me?: A Memoir by Carmen Rita WongGet This Deal$1.99Parable of the Sower by Octavia E. ButlerGet This Deal Previous Daily Deals $1.99Part of Your World by Abby JimenezGet This Deal$2.99Before I Let Go by Kennedy RyanGet This Deal $2.99Iron Widow by Xiran Jay ZhaoGet This Deal$2.99Remarkably Bright Creatures by Shelby Van PeltGet This Deal You Might Also Like The Most Read Books on Goodreads in November The New York Times Announces its 100 Notable Books of 2024 The Best Gift Books of 2024 Graphic Novels for Nonfiction Lovers NPR Shares Their Big List of Favorite Books for 2024 The Best Mystery and Thriller Books of the Year, According to Everyone