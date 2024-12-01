Riot Headline The Best Black Friday Deals on Hardcovers and Paperbacks
Book Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for December 1, 2024

These are the best ebook deals to snap up this Black Friday, curated by the voracious readers at Book Riot.

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Today's Featured Book Deals

The Host

$1.99

The Host by Stephenie Meyer
Get This Deal
Navigational Entanglements

$2.99

Navigational Entanglements by Aliette de Bodard
Get This Deal
Joy at Work

$2.99

Joy at Work by Marie Kondo, Scott Sonenshein
Get This Deal
Death in the Dark Woods

$1.99

Death in the Dark Woods by Annelise Ryan
Get This Deal
The Maidens

$2.99

The Maidens by Alex Michaelides
Get This Deal
Once More with Feeling

$1.99

Once More with Feeling by Elissa Sussman
Get This Deal
All That Is Wicked

$1.99

All That Is Wicked by Kate Winkler Dawson
Get This Deal
Thieves' Gambit

$1.99

Thieves' Gambit by Kayvion Lewis
Get This Deal

In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals

The Book of Delights: Essays

$2.99

The Book of Delights: Essays by Ross Gay
Get This Deal
The Mexican Home Kitchen

$4.99

The Mexican Home Kitchen by Mely Martínez
Get This Deal
Why Didn't You Tell Me?: A Memoir

$1.99

Why Didn't You Tell Me?: A Memoir by Carmen Rita Wong
Get This Deal
Parable of the Sower

$1.99

Parable of the Sower by Octavia E. Butler
Get This Deal

Previous Daily Deals

Part of Your World

$1.99

Part of Your World by Abby Jimenez
Get This Deal
Before I Let Go

$2.99

Before I Let Go by Kennedy Ryan
Get This Deal
Iron Widow

$2.99

Iron Widow by Xiran Jay Zhao
Get This Deal
Remarkably Bright Creatures

$2.99

Remarkably Bright Creatures by Shelby Van Pelt
Get This Deal