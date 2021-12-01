Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for December 1, 2021
Today's Featured Deals
In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Deals
Previous Daily Deals
The Box in the Woods by Maureen Johnson for $2.99
Patron Saints of Nothing by Randy Ribay for $2.99
All You Can Ever Know by Nicole Chung for $1.99
Every Heart a Doorway by Seanan McGuire for $4.99
Heart Berries by Terese Marie Mailhot for $1.99
Gingerbread by Helen Oyeyemi for $1.99
Genuine Fraud by E. Lockhart for $1.99
Fifteen Hundred Miles from the Sun by Johnny Garza Villa for $3.99
Still Lives by Maria Hummel for $1.99
The Electric Hotel by Dominic Smith for $1.99
Empire of Wild by Cherie Dimaline for $1.99
Mongrels by Stephen Graham Jones for $1.99
Barbed Wire Heart by Tess Sharpe for $1.99
The Book of Lost and Found by Lucy Foley for $4.99
Cleopatra: A Life by Stacy Schiff for $3.99