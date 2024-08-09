Book Deals Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for August 9, 2024 Deals Aug 9, 2024 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Book Deals $2.99The Hundred Thousand Kingdoms by N.K. JemisinGet This Deal$2.99Some Desperate Glory by Emily TeshGet This Deal $1.99The Bone Clocks by David MitchellGet This Deal$3.99The Removed by Brandon HobsonGet This Deal $3.99Just for the Summer by Abby JimenezGet This Deal$3.99The Island of Missing Trees by Elif ShafakGet This Deal $2.99A Short History of Nearly Everything by Bill BrysonGet This Deal$2.99The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks by Rebecca SklootGet This Deal $2.99Jade City by Fonda LeeGet This Deal$1.99Girls with Bad Reputations by Xio AxelrodGet This Deal $3.99Cleopatra and Frankenstein by Coco MellorsGet This Deal$2.99Victory City by Salman RushdieGet This Deal In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals $1.99An Inquiry into Love and Death by Simone St. JamesGet This Deal$1.99The Between by Tananarive DueGet This Deal $1.99The House in the Cerulean Sea by TJ KluneGet This Deal$1.99Red Comet by Heather L. ClarkGet This Deal Previous Daily Deals $2.99The Surviving Sky by Kritika H. RaoGet This Deal$1.99Twice in a Lifetime by Melissa BaronGet This Deal $2.99The Cactus by Sarah HaywoodGet This Deal$2.99Crap: A History of Cheap Stuff in America by Wendy A. WolosonGet This Deal You Might Also Like Compelling Historical Fantasy YA 10 of the Best Books on Writing and Publishing New Nonfiction for Your Book Club 4 Overrated Sci-Fi Classics (and 4 to Read Instead) The Cats of Book Riot Recommend Books to Read on International Cat Day Utah Bans 13 Books From Public Schools Statewide