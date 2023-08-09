Book Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for August 9, 2023

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Today's Featured Book Deals

The Changeling
$1.99 The Changeling by Victor LaValle
Get This Deal
Woman of Light
$2.99 Woman of Light by Kali Fajardo-Anstine 
Get This Deal
The Museum of Ordinary People
$2.99 The Museum of Ordinary People by Mike Gayle
Get This Deal
Off The Map
$2.99 Off The Map by Trish Doller
Get This Deal
Greek Lessons
$1.99 Greek Lessons by Han Kang
Get This Deal
Kantika
$3.99 Kantika by Elizabeth Graver
Get This Deal
That Self-Same Metal
$2.99 That Self-Same Metal by Brittany N. Williams
Get This Deal
The Maleficent Seven
$1.99 The Maleficent Seven by Cameron Johnson
Get This Deal
Eligible
$2.99 Eligible by Curtis Sittenfeld
Get This Deal
Blood Debts
$2.99 Blood Debts by Terry J. Benton-Walker 
Get This Deal
How To Be Fine
$1.99 How To Be Fine by Jolenta Greenberg and Kristen Meinzer
Get This Deal
The Nature of Fragile Things
$1.99 The Nature of Fragile Things by Susan Meissner
Get This Deal

In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals

Confessions of Frannie Langton
$1.99 Confessions of Frannie Langton by Sara Collins
Get This Deal
Chlorine
$2.99 Chlorine by Jade Song
Get This Deal
Northern Spy
$1.99 Northern Spy by Flynn Berry
Get This Deal
A Long Petal of the Sea
$1.99 A Long Petal of the Sea by Isabel Allende
Get This Deal

Previous Daily Deals

The Travelling Cat Chronicles
$1.99 The Travelling Cat Chronicles by Hiro Arikawa, Philip Gabriel
Get This Deal
Goodbye Earl
$3.99 Goodbye Earl by Leesa Cross-Smith
Get This Deal
The Magician's Assistant
$1.99 The Magician's Assistant by Ann Patchett
Get This Deal
The Queen of the Tearling
$1.99 The Queen of the Tearling by Erika Johansen
Get This Deal