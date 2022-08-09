Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for August 9, 2022

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Amazon Publishing

Today’s edition of Daily Deals is sponsored by Amazon Publishing.

Today's Featured Deals

Broad Strokes
$2.99 Broad Strokes by Bridget Quinn
Get This Deal
The Red Threads of Fortune
$2.99 The Red Threads of Fortune by Neon Yang
Get This Deal
The Pull of the Stars
$2.99 The Pull of the Stars by Emma Donoghue
Get This Deal
The Guinevere Deception
$1.99 The Guinevere Deception by Kiersten White
Get This Deal
A Universe of Wishes
$1.99 A Universe of Wishes by Dhonielle Clayton
Get This Deal
When Breath Becomes Air
$1.99 When Breath Becomes Air by Paul Kalanithi
Get This Deal
I Capture the Castle
$1.99 I Capture the Castle by Dodie Smith
Get This Deal
Scarlet in Blue
$1.99 Scarlet in Blue by Jennifer Murphy
Get This Deal

In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Deals

Donut Fall in Love
$1.99 Donut Fall in Love by Jackie Lau
Get This Deal
Where The Dead Sit Talking
$1.99 Where The Dead Sit Talking by Brandon Hobson 
Get This Deal
She Who Became the Sun
$2.99 She Who Became the Sun by Shelley Parker-Chan
Get This Deal
Braving The Wilderness
$4.99 Braving The Wilderness by Brené Brown
Get This Deal

Previous Daily Deals

The Comfort Book
$1.99 The Comfort Book by Matt Haig
Get This Deal
Jade War
$2.99 Jade War by Fonda Lee
Get This Deal
The Best American Science Fiction And Fantasy 2021
$1.99 The Best American Science Fiction And Fantasy 2021 by Veronica Roth
Get This Deal
Heroes
$3.99 Heroes by Stephen Fry
Get This Deal
Enter to win the best darned ereader money can buy