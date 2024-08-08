Book Deals Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for August 8, 2024 Deals Aug 8, 2024 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Book Deals $1.99The Between by Tananarive DueGet This Deal$2.99The Cactus by Sarah HaywoodGet This Deal $1.99Luck of the Titanic by Stacey LeeGet This Deal$2.99The Surviving Sky by Kritika H. RaoGet This Deal $1.99Red Comet by Heather L. ClarkGet This Deal$2.99What Kind of Mother by Clay ChapmanGet This Deal $1.99An Inquiry into Love and Death by Simone St. JamesGet This Deal$1.99Twice in a Lifetime by Melissa BaronGet This Deal In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals $1.99The House in the Cerulean Sea by TJ KluneGet This Deal$2.99Crap: A History of Cheap Stuff in America by Wendy A. WolosonGet This Deal $1.99Rules of Engagement by Stacey AbramsGet This Deal$.99A Sitting in St. James by Rita Garcia-WilliamsGet This Deal Previous Daily Deals $1.99Best Served Hot by Amanda ElliotGet This Deal$1.99The Lost City of Z by David GrannGet This Deal $1.99Inspection by Josh MalermanGet This Deal$2.99White Smoke by Tiffany D. JacksonGet This Deal You Might Also Like 4 Overrated Sci-Fi Classics (and 4 to Read Instead) Utah Bans 13 Books From Public Schools Statewide Compelling Historical Fantasy YA The Best New Book Releases Out August 6, 2024 New Nonfiction for Your Book Club The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists