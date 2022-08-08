Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for August 8, 2022

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Flatiron Books, publisher of OUR CROOKED HEARTS

Today’s edition of Daily Deals is sponsored by Flatiron Books, publisher of Our Crooked Hearts.

Today's Featured Deals

Last Tang Standing
$1.99 Last Tang Standing by Lauren Ho
The Age of Witches
$2.99 The Age of Witches by Louisa Morgan
Where The Dead Sit Talking
$1.99 Where The Dead Sit Talking by Brandon Hobson 
The Passage
$2.99 The Passage by Justin Cronin
Braving The Wilderness
$4.99 Braving The Wilderness by Brené Brown
The 7 1/2 Deaths of Evelyn Hardcastle 
$1.99 The 7 1/2 Deaths of Evelyn Hardcastle  by Stuart Turton
Donut Fall in Love
$1.99 Donut Fall in Love by Jackie Lau
Life After Life
$3.99 Life After Life by Kate Atkinson
In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Deals

She Who Became the Sun
$2.99 She Who Became the Sun by Shelley Parker-Chan
The Atlas Six
$3.99 The Atlas Six by Olivie Blake
Heroes
$3.99 Heroes by Stephen Fry
Faithful
$1.99 Faithful by Alice Hoffman
Previous Daily Deals

Rosaline Palmer Takes the Cake
$1.99 Rosaline Palmer Takes the Cake by Alexis Hall
Aspects
$2.99 Aspects by John M. Ford
The Comfort Book
$1.99 The Comfort Book by Matt Haig
By the Book
$3.99 By the Book by Jasmine Guillory
