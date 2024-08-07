Book Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for August 7, 2024

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Today's Featured Book Deals

The House in the Cerulean Sea

$1.99

The House in the Cerulean Sea by TJ Klune
White Smoke

$2.99

White Smoke by Tiffany D. Jackson
Metropolis

$1.99

Metropolis by B. A. Shapiro
The Splinter in the Sky

$1.99

The Splinter in the Sky by Kemi Ashing-Giwa
Best Served Hot

$1.99

Best Served Hot by Amanda Elliot
A Sitting in St. James

$.99

A Sitting in St. James by Rita Garcia-Williams
Crap: A History of Cheap Stuff in America

$2.99

Crap: A History of Cheap Stuff in America by Wendy A. Woloson
Rules of Engagement

$1.99

Rules of Engagement by Stacey Abrams
In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals

The Secret History

$1.99

The Secret History by Donna Tartt
Spite House

$2.99

Spite House by Johnny Compton
Inspection

$1.99

Inspection by Josh Malerman
The Lost City of Z

$1.99

The Lost City of Z by David Grann
Previous Daily Deals

The Z Word

$1.99

The Z Word by Lindsay King-Miller
These Fleeting Shadows

$1.99

These Fleeting Shadows by Kate Alice Marshall
Astrid Parker Doesn't Fail

$1.99

Astrid Parker Doesn't Fail by Ashley Herring Blake
Shiner

$2.99

Shiner by Amy Jo Burns
