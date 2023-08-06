Book Deals Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for August 6, 2023 Deals Aug 6, 2023 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Book Deals $2.99 Two Parts Sugar, One Part Murder by Valerie Burns Get This Deal $4.99 Honor by Thrity Umrigar Get This Deal $3.99 A History of Burning by Janika Oza Get This Deal $2.99 Me: Elton John by Elton John Get This Deal $2.99 We Sold Our Souls by Grady Hendrix Get This Deal $2.99 The Ghost Eaters by Clay McLeod Chapman Get This Deal $2.99 We Hunt the Flame by Hafsah Faizal Get This Deal $2.99 The Muralist by B.A. Shapiro Get This Deal $2.99 Body Talk by Kelly Jensen (editor) Get This Deal $1.99 Hope Never Dies by Andrew Shaffer Get This Deal In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals $1.99 Spice Road by Maiya Ibrahim Get This Deal $2.99 Horrorstör by Grady Hendrix Get This Deal $1.99 Into the Mist by P.C. Cast Get This Deal $1.99 I Almost Forgot About You by Terry McMillan Get This Deal Previous Daily Deals $2.99 Waking Lions by Ayelet Gundar-Goshen Get This Deal $2.99 Blood Orange by Harriet Tyce Get This Deal $1.99 How to Break Up with Your Phone by Catherine Price Get This Deal $3.99 Black Girl Unlimited by Echo Brown Get This Deal You Might Also Like 23 of the Best and Swooniest Romantasy Books Quiz: Pick Your Favorite Lisa Frank Aesthetic and Get A Book Recommendation 9 of the Best Recent Epic Fantasy Series 25 Books Being Made into Movies and Series in 2023 and 2024 The Most Popular Books on Goodreads So Far Here is the 2023 Booker Prize Longlist