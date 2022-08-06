Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for August 6, 2022

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Flatiron Books, publisher of NINTH HOUSE by Leigh Bardugo

Today’s edition of Daily Deals is sponsored by Flatiron Books, publisher of Ninth House by Leigh Bardugo.

Today's Featured Deals

Rosaline Palmer Takes the Cake
$1.99 Rosaline Palmer Takes the Cake by Alexis Hall
Get This Deal
I'm Not Dying with You Tonight
$1.99 I'm Not Dying with You Tonight by Kimberly Jones & Gilly Segal
Get This Deal
Faithful
$1.99 Faithful by Alice Hoffman
Get This Deal
The Keeper of Night
$2.99 The Keeper of Night by Kylie Lee Baker
Get This Deal
The Frangipani Tree Mystery
$0.99 The Frangipani Tree Mystery by Ovidia Yu
Get This Deal
The Butterfly House
$1.99 The Butterfly House by Katrine Engberg
Get This Deal
Aspects
$2.99 Aspects by John M. Ford
Get This Deal
Heroes
$3.99 Heroes by Stephen Fry
Get This Deal

In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Deals

A Wild Sheep Chase
$2.99 A Wild Sheep Chase by Haruki Murakami
Get This Deal
The Bone Houses
$1.99 The Bone Houses by Emily Lloyd-Jones
Get This Deal
The Prince and the Dressmaker
$1.99 The Prince and the Dressmaker by Jen Wang
Get This Deal
Pale Rider
$3.99 Pale Rider by Laura Spinney
Get This Deal

Previous Daily Deals

Jade War
$2.99 Jade War by Fonda Lee
Get This Deal
The Comfort Book
$1.99 The Comfort Book by Matt Haig
Get This Deal
The Best American Science Fiction And Fantasy 2021
$1.99 The Best American Science Fiction And Fantasy 2021 by Veronica Roth (ed)
Get This Deal
The Near Witch
$1.99 The Near Witch by V.E. Schwab
Get This Deal
Enter to win the best darned ereader money can buy