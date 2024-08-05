Book Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for August 5, 2024

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Today's Featured Book Deals

Your Driver Is Waiting

$2.99

Your Driver Is Waiting by Priya Guns
Get This Deal
Shiner

$2.99

Shiner by Amy Jo Burns
Get This Deal
Bad Cree

$1.99

Bad Cree by Jessica Johns
Get This Deal
Astrid Parker Doesn't Fail

$1.99

Astrid Parker Doesn't Fail by Ashley Herring Blake
Get This Deal
The Z Word

$1.99

The Z Word by Lindsay King-Miller
Get This Deal
These Fleeting Shadows

$1.99

These Fleeting Shadows by Kate Alice Marshall
Get This Deal
Do Not Say We Have Nothing

$1.99

Do Not Say We Have Nothing by Madeleine Thien
Get This Deal
The Unfinished Land

$2.99

The Unfinished Land by Greg Bear
Get This Deal

In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals

The Library of Legends

$1.99

The Library of Legends by Janie Chang
Get This Deal
The Book Woman's Daughter

$2.24

The Book Woman's Daughter by Kim Michele Richardson
Get This Deal
The Coworker

$0.99

The Coworker by Freida McFadden
Get This Deal
The God of Endings

$2.99

The God of Endings by Jacqueline Holland
Get This Deal

Previous Daily Deals

Where Sleeping Girls Lie

$1.99

Where Sleeping Girls Lie by Faridah Àbíké-Íyímídé
Get This Deal
My Brilliant Friend

$3.99

My Brilliant Friend by Elena Ferrante
Get This Deal
Witch of Wild Things

$1.99

Witch of Wild Things by Raquel Vasquez Gilliland
Get This Deal
We Have Always Lived in the Castle

$0.99

We Have Always Lived in the Castle by Shirley Jackson
Get This Deal