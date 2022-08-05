Deals Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for August 5, 2022 Deals Aug 5, 2022 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Amazon PublishingToday's edition of Daily Deals is sponsored by Amazon Publishing. Today's Featured Deals $3.99 Ancillary Justice by Ann Leckie Get This Deal $3.99 Pale Rider by Laura Spinney Get This Deal $1.99 The Bone Houses by Emily Lloyd-Jones Get This Deal $1.99 The Prince and the Dressmaker by Jen Wang Get This Deal $1.99 Bibliophile: An Illustrated Miscellany by Jane Mount Get This Deal $2.99 A Wild Sheep Chase by Haruki Murakami Get This Deal $2.99 Shrill by Lindy West Get This Deal $1.99 Love Radio by Ebony LaDelle Get This Deal In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Deals $1.99 The Near Witch by V.E. Schwab Get This Deal $2.99 Jade War by Fonda Lee Get This Deal $1.99 The Comfort Book by Matt Haig Get This Deal $1.99 Body and Soul Food (Books & Biscuits #1) by Abby Collette Get This Deal Previous Daily Deals $2.99 Autonomous by Annalee Newitz Get This Deal $1.99 Pleasantville by Attica Locke Get This Deal $5.99 House of Earth and Blood (Crescent City #1) by Sarah J. Maas Get This Deal $1.99 The Best American Science Fiction And Fantasy 2021 by Veronica Roth (ed) Get This Deal You Might Also Like 20 of the Best Book Series of All Time Louisiana School Librarian of the Year Seeking Legal Action After Slander Campaign 11 Time Travel Novels That Will Transport You A Michigan Public Library May Close Due to Conservative Propaganda The Rise of the Speculative Novella 8 Fantasy Duologies For When You're Feeling Like A Little More Or Less