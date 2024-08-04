Book Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for August 4, 2024

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Today's Featured Book Deals

A Step Past Darkness

$1.99

A Step Past Darkness by Vera Kurian
Get This Deal
The Secret to a Southern Wedding

$1.99

The Secret to a Southern Wedding by Synithia Williams
Get This Deal
The Library of Legends

$1.99

The Library of Legends by Janie Chang
Get This Deal
A Curse for True Love

$2.99

A Curse for True Love by Stephanie Garber
Get This Deal
System Collapse (The Murderbot Diaries Book 7)

$2.99

System Collapse (The Murderbot Diaries Book 7) by Martha Wells
Get This Deal
The Book Woman's Daughter

$2.24

The Book Woman's Daughter by Kim Michele Richardson
Get This Deal
Deep Work: Rules for Focused Success in a Distracted World

$3.99

Deep Work: Rules for Focused Success in a Distracted World by Cal Newport
Get This Deal
The Coworker

$0.99

The Coworker by Freida McFadden
Get This Deal

In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals

Gold Dust Woman: The Biography of Stevie Nicks

$2.99

Gold Dust Woman: The Biography of Stevie Nicks by Stephen Davis
Get This Deal
The Museum of Failures

$3.99

The Museum of Failures by Thrity Umrigar
Get This Deal
The Banned Bookshop of Maggie Banks

$2.51

The Banned Bookshop of Maggie Banks by Shauna Robinson
Get This Deal
Kilt Trip

$1.99

Kilt Trip by Alexandra Kiley
Get This Deal

Previous Daily Deals

Where Sleeping Girls Lie

$1.99

Where Sleeping Girls Lie by Faridah Àbíké-Íyímídé
Get This Deal
My Brilliant Friend

$3.99

My Brilliant Friend by Elena Ferrante
Get This Deal
Witch of Wild Things

$1.99

Witch of Wild Things by Raquel Vasquez Gilliland
Get This Deal
We Have Always Lived in the Castle

$0.99

We Have Always Lived in the Castle by Shirley Jackson
Get This Deal