Book Deals Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for August 4, 2024 Deals Aug 4, 2024 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Book Deals $1.99A Step Past Darkness by Vera KurianGet This Deal$1.99The Secret to a Southern Wedding by Synithia WilliamsGet This Deal $1.99The Library of Legends by Janie ChangGet This Deal$2.99A Curse for True Love by Stephanie GarberGet This Deal $2.99System Collapse (The Murderbot Diaries Book 7) by Martha WellsGet This Deal$2.24The Book Woman's Daughter by Kim Michele RichardsonGet This Deal $3.99Deep Work: Rules for Focused Success in a Distracted World by Cal NewportGet This Deal$0.99The Coworker by Freida McFaddenGet This Deal In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals $2.99Gold Dust Woman: The Biography of Stevie Nicks by Stephen DavisGet This Deal$3.99The Museum of Failures by Thrity UmrigarGet This Deal $2.51The Banned Bookshop of Maggie Banks by Shauna RobinsonGet This Deal$1.99Kilt Trip by Alexandra KileyGet This Deal Previous Daily Deals $1.99Where Sleeping Girls Lie by Faridah Àbíké-ÍyímídéGet This Deal$3.99My Brilliant Friend by Elena FerranteGet This Deal $1.99Witch of Wild Things by Raquel Vasquez GillilandGet This Deal$0.99We Have Always Lived in the Castle by Shirley JacksonGet This Deal You Might Also Like The Most Read Books on Goodreads In July The 10 Most Popular Books on Book Riot in July 2024 The Best Book Club Books of August The Best Book Club Book of the Summer 10 of the Best New Nonfiction Book Releases of August 2024 A New Era for Banned Books Week: Book Censorship News, August 2, 2024