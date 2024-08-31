Book Deals Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for August 31, 2024 The best book deals of the day, all hand picked by Book Riot. Deals Aug 31, 2024 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Book Deals $1.99Yolk by Mary H. K. ChoiGet This Deal$1.99Ormeshadow by Priya SharmaGet This Deal $6.99Allow Me to Introduce Myself by Onyi NwabineliGet This Deal$2.99The Honey Witch by Sydney J. ShieldsGet This Deal $5.99The Best Life Book Club by Sheila RobertsGet This Deal$2.99A Letter to the Luminous Deep by Sylvie CathrallGet This Deal $3.99Heart of Iron by Ashley PostonGet This Deal$2.99Lake of Souls by Ann LeckieGet This Deal In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals $2.99Diavola by Jennifer ThorneGet This Deal$4.99Party of Two by Jasmine GuilloryGet This Deal $1.99The Lighthouse Witches by C. J. CookeGet This Deal$1.99The Tatami Galaxy by Tomihiko Morimi & Emily BalistrieriGet This Deal Previous Daily Deals $1.99When We Were Orphans by Kazuo IshiguroGet This Deal$2.99People of the Book by Geraldine BrooksGet This Deal $1.99Under Your Spell by Laura WoodGet This Deal$2.99Clytemnestra by Costanza CasatiGet This Deal You Might Also Like 10 Must-Read Historical Fiction Books Set in Hawai'i The Best Sci-fi and Fantasy Books Coming Out This Fall, According to Goodreads New Horror Reads That Riff on Classic Horror The Most Read Books on Goodreads This Week 8 Weird Horror Novels for Super Strange Scares The Most Popular Book Club Books of August, According to Goodreads