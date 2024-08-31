Book Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for August 31, 2024

The best book deals of the day, all hand picked by Book Riot.

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Today's Featured Book Deals

Yolk

$1.99

Yolk by Mary H. K. Choi
Ormeshadow

$1.99

Ormeshadow by Priya Sharma
Allow Me to Introduce Myself

$6.99

Allow Me to Introduce Myself by Onyi Nwabineli
The Honey Witch

$2.99

The Honey Witch by Sydney J. Shields
The Best Life Book Club

$5.99

The Best Life Book Club by Sheila Roberts
A Letter to the Luminous Deep

$2.99

A Letter to the Luminous Deep by Sylvie Cathrall
Heart of Iron

$3.99

Heart of Iron by Ashley Poston
Lake of Souls

$2.99

Lake of Souls by Ann Leckie
In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals

Diavola

$2.99

Diavola by Jennifer Thorne
Party of Two

$4.99

Party of Two by Jasmine Guillory
The Lighthouse Witches

$1.99

The Lighthouse Witches by C. J. Cooke
The Tatami Galaxy

$1.99

The Tatami Galaxy by Tomihiko Morimi & Emily Balistrieri
Previous Daily Deals

When We Were Orphans

$1.99

When We Were Orphans by Kazuo Ishiguro
People of the Book

$2.99

People of the Book by Geraldine Brooks
Under Your Spell

$1.99

Under Your Spell by Laura Wood
Clytemnestra

$2.99

Clytemnestra by Costanza Casati
