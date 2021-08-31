Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for August 31, 2021
Today's Featured Deals
In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Deals
Previous Daily Deals
Hood Feminism by Mikki Kendall for $5.99
A Deadly Education by Naomi Novik for $1.99
The Devil's Star by Jo Nesbø for $1.99
City of Brass by S. A. Chakraborty for $1.99
Empire of Sand by Tasha Suri for $4.99
This Is Not the Jess Show by Anna Carey for $2.99
By the Book by Amanda Seller for $2.99
The House of Silk: A Sherlock Holmes Novel by Anthony Horowitz for $3.99
The Ravens by Kass Morgan, Danielle Page for $2.99
Hollow Places by T. Kingfisher for $1.99
The Art of Theft by Sherry Thomas for $1.99
The Labyrinth of the Spirits by Carlos Ruiz Zafón for $1.99
The Priory of the Orange Tree by Samantha Shannon for $1.99
The Mermaid, the Witch, and the Sea by Maggie Tokuda-Hall for $2.99
Unfollow by Megan Phelps-Roper for $3.99
Texts from Jane Eyre by Mallory Ortberg for $2.99
Mycroft Holmes by Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Anna Waterhouse for $2.99
The Poppy War by R.F. Kuang for $1.99
The Lies of Locke Lamora by Scott Lynch for $3.99
Anna K by Jenny Lee for $2.99
Beowulf: A New Translation by Maria Dahavana Headley for $2.99
The Amberlough Dossier: Amberlough, Armistice, Amnesty by Laura Elena Donnelly for $2.99
Gods of Jade and Shadow by Silvia Moreno-Garcia for $4.99
The Ascendant Trilogy: The Tiger's Daughter, The Phoenix Empress, The Warrior Moon by K. Arsenault Rivera for $4.99
The Queens of Innis Lear by Tessa Gratton for $2.99
The Diplomat's Daughter by Karin Tanabe for $1.99
Lobizona by Romina Garber for $2.99
A Dream So Dark by L.L. McKinney for $2.99
When They Call You a Terrorist by Patrisse Cullors and asha bandele for $2.99