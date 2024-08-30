Book Deals Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for August 30, 2024 The best book deals of the day, all hand picked by Book Riot. Deals Aug 30, 2024 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Book Deals $1.99Braiding Sweetgrass by Robin Wall KimmererGet This Deal$1.99True Biz by Sara NovicGet This Deal $3.99Beautyland by Marie-Helene BertinoGet This Deal$4.99Party of Two by Jasmine GuilloryGet This Deal $2.99Night Film by Marisha PesslGet This Deal$2.99The Night Eaters #1: She Eats the Night by Marjorie Liu and Sana TakedaGet This Deal $1.99The Sky Is Everywhere by Jandy NelsonGet This Deal$1.99The Lighthouse Witches by C. J. CookeGet This Deal In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals $2.99Diavola by Jennifer ThorneGet This Deal$1.99The Tatami Galaxy by Tomihiko Morimi & Emily BalistrieriGet This Deal $1.99When We Were Orphans by Kazuo IshiguroGet This Deal$2.99People of the Book by Geraldine BrooksGet This Deal Previous Daily Deals $1.99Under Your Spell by Laura WoodGet This Deal$2.99Translation State by Ann LeckieGet This Deal $2.99Clytemnestra by Costanza CasatiGet This Deal$1.99The Witches of New York by Ami McKayGet This Deal You Might Also Like The Most Popular Book Club Books of August, According to Goodreads 10 Must-Read Historical Fiction Books Set in Hawai'i New Horror Reads That Riff on Classic Horror The Best New Books Out in September, According to Indie Booksellers The Best Sci-fi and Fantasy Books Coming Out This Fall, According to Goodreads 8 Spicy Dark Academia Romance Books to Read This Autumn