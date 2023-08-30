Book Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for August 30, 2023

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Today's Featured Book Deals

Sweet, Soft, Plenty Rhythm
$1.99 Sweet, Soft, Plenty Rhythm by Laura Warrell
Get This Deal
The Shiver Series
$1.99 The Shiver Series by Maggie Stiefvater
Get This Deal
The Heatwave
$1.99 The Heatwave by Kate Riordan
Get This Deal
Hurt You
$1.99 Hurt You by Marie Myung-ok Lee
Get This Deal
The Book of the Damned
$2.99 The Book of the Damned by Tanith Lee
Get This Deal
The Third Son
$1.99 The Third Son by Julie Wu
Get This Deal
The Wonders
$1.99 The Wonders by Elena Mendel
Get This Deal
Drood
$1.99 Drood by Dan Simmons
Get This Deal

In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals

Heroine Complex
$0.99 Heroine Complex by Sarah Kuhn
Get This Deal
56 Days
$1.99 56 Days by Catherine Ryan Howard
Get This Deal
The Haunting of Ashburn House
$0.99 The Haunting of Ashburn House by Darcy Coates
Get This Deal
Clean Air
$1.99 Clean Air by Sarah Blake
Get This Deal

Previous Daily Deals

Arsenic and Adobo
$1.99 Arsenic and Adobo by Mia P. Manansala
Get This Deal
Bonfire
$1.99 Bonfire by Krysten Ritter 
Get This Deal
The Library of Lost Things
$1.99 The Library of Lost Things by Laura Taylor Namey 
Get This Deal
The Tea Master and the Detective
$4.99 The Tea Master and the Detective by Aliette de Bodard
Get This Deal