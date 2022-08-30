Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for August 30, 2022

Nothing More to Tell by Karen M. McManus

Today's Featured Deals

Six Crimson Cranes
$1.99 Six Crimson Cranes by Elizabeth Lim
The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks
$1.99 The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks by Rebecca Sloot
Where I Come From: Life Lessons from a Latino Chef
$3.99 Where I Come From: Life Lessons from a Latino Chef by Aaron Sanchez
An Heiress's Guide to Deception and Desire
$2.99 An Heiress's Guide to Deception and Desire by Mandda Collins
A People's History of the United States
$2.99 A People's History of the United States by Howard Zinn
Strange Practice
$2.99 Strange Practice by Vivian Shaw
Station Eleven
$1.99 Station Eleven by Emily St. John Mandel
Black Water Sister
$1.99 Black Water Sister by Zen Cho
In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Deals

Tokyo Ueno Station
$1.99 Tokyo Ueno Station by Yu Miri 
The Love Songs of W.E.B. Du Bois
$2.99 The Love Songs of W.E.B. Du Bois by Honorée Fanonne Jeffers
Maybe You Should Talk to Someone
$2.99 Maybe You Should Talk to Someone by Lori Gottlieb
The Golem and the Jinni
$2.99 The Golem and the Jinni by Helene Wecker 
Previous Daily Deals

Come With Me
$1.99 Come With Me by Ronald Malfi
Stamped From The Beginning
$3.99 Stamped From The Beginning by Ibram X. Kendi 
The Only Woman in the Room
$2.99 The Only Woman in the Room by Marie Benedict
Annihilation
$3.99 Annihilation by Jeff VanderMeer
