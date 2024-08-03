Book Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for August 3, 2024

Today's Featured Book Deals

The Museum of Failures

$3.99

The Museum of Failures by Thrity Umrigar
One Summer in Savannah

$2.51

One Summer in Savannah by Terah Shelton Harris
Gold Dust Woman: The Biography of Stevie Nicks

$2.99

Gold Dust Woman: The Biography of Stevie Nicks by Stephen Davis
Dear Wife

$2.99

Dear Wife by Kimberly Belle
The Banned Bookshop of Maggie Banks

$2.51

The Banned Bookshop of Maggie Banks by Shauna Robinson
Kilt Trip

$1.99

Kilt Trip by Alexandra Kiley
One Way Back: A Memoir

$2.99

One Way Back: A Memoir by Christine Blasey Ford
We Must Not Think of Ourselves

$4.99

We Must Not Think of Ourselves by Lauren Grodstein
In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals

The God of Endings

$2.99

The God of Endings by Jacqueline Holland
Mongrels

$1.99

Mongrels by Stephen Graham Jones
Someone Had to Do It

$2.99

Someone Had to Do It by Amber Brown, Danielle Brown
Murder on Demand

$1.99

Murder on Demand by Al Roker and Matt Costello
Previous Daily Deals

Where Sleeping Girls Lie

$1.99

Where Sleeping Girls Lie by Faridah Àbíké-Íyímídé
Witch of Wild Things

$1.99

Witch of Wild Things by Raquel Vasquez Gilliland
My Brilliant Friend

$3.99

My Brilliant Friend by Elena Ferrante
We Have Always Lived in the Castle

$0.99

We Have Always Lived in the Castle by Shirley Jackson
