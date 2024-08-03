Book Deals Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for August 3, 2024 Deals Aug 3, 2024 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Book Deals $3.99The Museum of Failures by Thrity UmrigarGet This Deal$2.51One Summer in Savannah by Terah Shelton HarrisGet This Deal $2.99Gold Dust Woman: The Biography of Stevie Nicks by Stephen DavisGet This Deal$2.99Dear Wife by Kimberly BelleGet This Deal $2.51The Banned Bookshop of Maggie Banks by Shauna RobinsonGet This Deal$1.99Kilt Trip by Alexandra KileyGet This Deal $2.99One Way Back: A Memoir by Christine Blasey FordGet This Deal$4.99We Must Not Think of Ourselves by Lauren GrodsteinGet This Deal In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals $2.99The God of Endings by Jacqueline HollandGet This Deal$1.99Mongrels by Stephen Graham JonesGet This Deal $2.99Someone Had to Do It by Amber Brown, Danielle BrownGet This Deal$1.99Murder on Demand by Al Roker and Matt CostelloGet This Deal Previous Daily Deals $1.99Where Sleeping Girls Lie by Faridah Àbíké-ÍyímídéGet This Deal$1.99Witch of Wild Things by Raquel Vasquez GillilandGet This Deal $3.99My Brilliant Friend by Elena FerranteGet This Deal$0.99We Have Always Lived in the Castle by Shirley JacksonGet This Deal You Might Also Like The Most Read Books on Goodreads In July The Best Book Club Books of August 10 of the Best New Nonfiction Book Releases of August 2024 A Dark, Deeply Romantic Mystery You'll Never Forget Neil Gaiman Accused of Sexual Assault (Again) TIME Names The 50 Best Romance Books to Read Now