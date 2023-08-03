Book Deals Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for August 3, 2023 Deals Aug 3, 2023 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Book Deals $2.99 The Carrying by Ada Limón Get This Deal $2.99 One's Company by Ashley Huston Get This Deal $4.99 The Collected Essays by Joan Didion Get This Deal $1.99 Great or Nothing by Joy McCullough, Caroline Tung Richmond, Tess Sharpe, Jessica Spotswood Get This Deal $1.99 A Thousand Splendid Suns by Khaled Hosseini Get This Deal $1.99 Empress of Salt and Fortune by Nghi Vo Get This Deal $4.99 Clockwork Boys by T. Kingfisher Get This Deal $1.99 Disappearance at Devil's Rock by Paul Tremblay Get This Deal $2.99 Hani and Ishu's Guide to Fake Dating by Adiba Jaigirdar Get This Deal $1.99 City of Light and Poison by Holly Tucker Get This Deal $2.99 The Southern Book Club's Guide to Slaying Vampires by Grady Hendrix Get This Deal $1.99 Radio Silence by Alyssa Cole Get This Deal In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals $1.99 A Hat Full of Sky by Terry Pratchett Get This Deal $1.99 Milk Fed by Melissa Broder Get This Deal $2.99 Mozart's Starling by Lyanda Lynn Haupt Get This Deal $2.99 The Weight of Blood by Tiffany D. Jackson Get This Deal Previous Daily Deals $1.99 Sing, Unburied, Sing by Jesmyn Ward Get This Deal $2.99 She Who Became the Sun by Shelley Parker-Chan Get This Deal $1.99 Stories from the Tenants Downstairs by Sidik Fofana Get This Deal $1.99 The Lies of Locke Lamora by Scott Lynch Get This Deal You Might Also Like Here is the 2023 Booker Prize Longlist 9 of the Best Recent Epic Fantasy Series 8 Award-Winning Literary Fiction Books You've Probably Never Heard Of The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists Which Barbie Are You Based on Your Book Picks? 8 of the Best New Science Fiction and Fantasy Books To Read in August 2023