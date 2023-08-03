Book Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for August 3, 2023

Today's Featured Book Deals

The Carrying
$2.99 The Carrying by Ada Limón
One's Company
$2.99 One's Company by Ashley Huston
The Collected Essays
$4.99 The Collected Essays by Joan Didion
Great or Nothing
$1.99 Great or Nothing by Joy McCullough, Caroline Tung Richmond, Tess Sharpe, Jessica Spotswood
A Thousand Splendid Suns
$1.99 A Thousand Splendid Suns by Khaled Hosseini
Empress of Salt and Fortune
$1.99 Empress of Salt and Fortune by Nghi Vo
Clockwork Boys
$4.99 Clockwork Boys by T. Kingfisher
Disappearance at Devil's Rock
$1.99 Disappearance at Devil's Rock by Paul Tremblay
Hani and Ishu's Guide to Fake Dating
$2.99 Hani and Ishu's Guide to Fake Dating by Adiba Jaigirdar
City of Light and Poison
$1.99 City of Light and Poison by Holly Tucker
The Southern Book Club's Guide to Slaying Vampires
$2.99 The Southern Book Club's Guide to Slaying Vampires by Grady Hendrix
Radio Silence
$1.99 Radio Silence by Alyssa Cole
In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals

A Hat Full of Sky
$1.99 A Hat Full of Sky by Terry Pratchett
Milk Fed
$1.99 Milk Fed by Melissa Broder
Mozart's Starling
$2.99 Mozart's Starling by Lyanda Lynn Haupt
The Weight of Blood
$2.99 The Weight of Blood by Tiffany D. Jackson
Previous Daily Deals

Sing, Unburied, Sing
$1.99 Sing, Unburied, Sing by Jesmyn Ward
She Who Became the Sun
$2.99 She Who Became the Sun by Shelley Parker-Chan
Stories from the Tenants Downstairs
$1.99 Stories from the Tenants Downstairs by Sidik Fofana
The Lies of Locke Lamora
$1.99 The Lies of Locke Lamora by Scott Lynch
