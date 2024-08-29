Book Deals Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for August 29, 2024 The best book deals of the day, curated by Book Riot. Deals Aug 29, 2024 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Book Deals $2.99The Starless Sea by Erin MorgensternGet This Deal$2.99People of the Book by Geraldine BrooksGet This Deal $1.99When We Were Orphans by Kazuo IshiguroGet This Deal$0.99The Deal by Elle KennedyGet This Deal $1.99Tears We Cannot Stop: A Sermon to White America by Michael Eric DysonGet This Deal$1.99The Tatami Galaxy by Tomihiko Morimi & Emily BalistrieriGet This Deal $5.99The Mystery Writer by Sulari GentillGet This Deal$2.99Diavola by Jennifer ThorneGet This Deal In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals $1.99Under Your Spell by Laura WoodGet This Deal$1.99The Joe Hill Ebook Bundle by Joe HillGet This Deal $2.99The Whalebone Theater by Joanna QuinnGet This Deal$2.99Translation State by Ann LeckieGet This Deal Previous Daily Deals $2.99Clytemnestra by Costanza CasatiGet This Deal$1.99The Witches of New York by Ami McKayGet This Deal $2.99The Warm Hands of Ghosts by Katherine ArdenGet This Deal$2.99Trust by Hernan DiazGet This Deal You Might Also Like The Most Anticipated Horror Books of Fall 2024, According to Goodreads The Best New Books Out in September, According to Indie Booksellers The Most Popular Book Club Books of August, According to Goodreads 8 Spicy Dark Academia Romance Books to Read This Autumn How To Pick Which Historical Fiction Book To Read Next New Horror Reads That Riff on Classic Horror