Deals Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for August 29, 2022 Deals Aug 29, 2022 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All Ways Black and Penguin Random HouseToday’s edition of Daily Deals is sponsored by All Ways Black and Penguin Random House. Today's Featured Deals $2.99 The Love Songs of W.E.B. Du Bois by Honorée Fanonne Jeffers Get This Deal $3.99 Annihilation by Jeff VanderMeer Get This Deal $2.99 The Friend Zone by Abby Jimenez Get This Deal $2.99 Maybe You Should Talk to Someone by Lori Gottlieb Get This Deal $1.99 Tokyo Ueno Station by Yu Miri Get This Deal $2.99 The Only Woman in the Room by Marie Benedict Get This Deal $3.99 Stamped From The Beginning by Ibram X. Kendi Get This Deal $2.99 The Golem and the Jinni by Helene Wecker Get This Deal In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Deals $2.99 Born with Teeth by Kate Mulgrew Get This Deal $4.99 The Darkest Part of the Forest by Holly Black Get This Deal $1.99 Bury What We Cannot Take by Kirstin Chen Get This Deal $1.99 Come With Me by Ronald Malfi Get This Deal Previous Daily Deals $4.99 The Good Immigrant by Nikesh Shukla and Chimeene Suleyman Get This Deal $1.99 Descent by Tim Johnston Get This Deal $1.99 Bellman & Black by Diane Setterfield Get This Deal $2.99 I Wanna Be Where You Are by Kristina Forest Get This Deal You Might Also Like 10 of the Best Philosophy Books of the Last Decade Some of The Best Fantasy Light Novels You Can Read Get Out Your Brooms for These New Witchy YA Books 20 of the Best Science Fiction Books of All Time 50 Best Manga You Must Read Right Now The Rory Gilmore Reading List: How Novel