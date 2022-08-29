Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for August 29, 2022

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
All Ways Black and Penguin Random House

Today’s edition of Daily Deals is sponsored by All Ways Black and Penguin Random House.

Today's Featured Deals

The Love Songs of W.E.B. Du Bois
$2.99 The Love Songs of W.E.B. Du Bois by Honorée Fanonne Jeffers
Get This Deal
Annihilation
$3.99 Annihilation by Jeff VanderMeer
Get This Deal
The Friend Zone
$2.99 The Friend Zone by Abby Jimenez
Get This Deal
Maybe You Should Talk to Someone
$2.99 Maybe You Should Talk to Someone by Lori Gottlieb
Get This Deal
Tokyo Ueno Station
$1.99 Tokyo Ueno Station by Yu Miri 
Get This Deal
The Only Woman in the Room
$2.99 The Only Woman in the Room by Marie Benedict
Get This Deal
Stamped From The Beginning
$3.99 Stamped From The Beginning by Ibram X. Kendi 
Get This Deal
The Golem and the Jinni
$2.99 The Golem and the Jinni by Helene Wecker 
Get This Deal

In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Deals

Born with Teeth
$2.99 Born with Teeth by Kate Mulgrew
Get This Deal
The Darkest Part of the Forest
$4.99 The Darkest Part of the Forest by Holly Black
Get This Deal
Bury What We Cannot Take
$1.99 Bury What We Cannot Take by Kirstin Chen
Get This Deal
Come With Me
$1.99 Come With Me by Ronald Malfi
Get This Deal

Previous Daily Deals

The Good Immigrant
$4.99 The Good Immigrant by Nikesh Shukla and Chimeene Suleyman
Get This Deal
Descent
$1.99 Descent by Tim Johnston
Get This Deal
Bellman & Black
$1.99 Bellman & Black by Diane Setterfield
Get This Deal
I Wanna Be Where You Are
$2.99 I Wanna Be Where You Are by Kristina Forest
Get This Deal
Enter to win the best darned ereader money can buy