Book Deals Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for August 28, 2024 The best book deals of the day, all hand picked by Book Riot. Deals Aug 28, 2024 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Book Deals $2.99Translation State by Ann LeckieGet This Deal$1.99Red String Theory by Lauren Kung JessenGet This Deal $2.99The Phoenix King by Aparna VermaGet This Deal$2.99The Whalebone Theater by Joanna QuinnGet This Deal $1.99Under Your Spell by Laura WoodGet This Deal$1.99Clytemnestra by Costanza CasatiGet This Deal $2.99Wings of Ebony by J. ElleGet This Deal$1.99The Witches of New York by Ami McKayGet This Deal In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals $1.99The Joe Hill Ebook Bundle by Joe HillGet This Deal$2.99Trust by Hernan DiazGet This Deal $2.99The Warm Hands of Ghosts by Katherine ArdenGet This Deal$1.99The City of Mist by Carlos Ruiz ZafonGet This Deal Previous Daily Deals $1.99A Great Country by Shilpi Somaya GowdaGet This Deal$1.99Idlewild by James Frankie ThomasGet This Deal $2.99The Violin Conspiracy by Brendan SlocumbGet This Deal$4.99To Have and To Heist by Sara DesaiGet This Deal You Might Also Like The Most Anticipated Horror Books of Fall 2024, According to Goodreads 8 Spicy Dark Academia Romance Books to Read This Autumn The 150 Most Anticipated Books of the Fall The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists The Best New Book Releases Out August 27, 2024 9 of the Most Polarizing Science Fiction Books to Love or Hate