Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for August 27, 2022

THE FAMILY REMAINS by Lisa Jewell, read by full cast

Today’s edition of Daily Deals is sponsored by The Family Remains by Lisa Jewell, read by full cast.

Today's Featured Deals

The World According to Fannie Davis
$4.99 The World According to Fannie Davis by Bridgett M. Davis
The Heretic's Daughter
$2.99 The Heretic's Daughter by Kathleen Kent
The Bookseller
$1.99 The Bookseller by Cynthia Swanson
Descent
$1.99 Descent by Tim Johnston
I Wanna Be Where You Are
$2.99 I Wanna Be Where You Are by Kristina Forest
The River at Night
$1.99 The River at Night by Erica Ferencik
Passing
$0.99 Passing by Nella Larsen
Santa Olivia
$2.99 Santa Olivia by Lacqueline Carey
In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Deals

The Accidental Alchemist
$0.99 The Accidental Alchemist by Gigi Pandian
The Guide
$1.99 The Guide by Peter Heller
Destiny's Captive
$1.99 Destiny's Captive by Beverly Jenkins
The Little Book of Mindfulness
$1.99 The Little Book of Mindfulness by Dr Patrizia Collard
Previous Daily Deals

By the Book
$3.99 By the Book by Jasmine Guillory
The Wilds
$1.99 The Wilds by Julia Elliott
Little Weirds
$2.99 Little Weirds by Jenny Slate
The Magical Language of Others
$1.99 The Magical Language of Others by E. J. Koh
