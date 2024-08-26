Book Deals Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for August 26, 2024 Deals Aug 26, 2024 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Book Deals $2.99Chain Gang All-Stars by Nana Kwame Adjei-BrenyahGet This Deal$2.99The Violin Conspiracy by Brendan SlocumbGet This Deal $1.99A Great Country by Shilpi Somaya GowdaGet This Deal$1.99Magic, Lies, and Deadly Pies by Misha PoppGet This Deal $2.99Wish of the Wicked by Danielle PageGet This Deal$4.99To Have and To Heist by Sara DesaiGet This Deal $1.99Idlewild by James Frankie ThomasGet This Deal$1.99The Elissas: Three Girls, One Fate, and the Deadly Secrets of Suburbia by Samantha LeachGet This Deal In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals $2.99White Smoke by Tiffany D. JacksonGet This Deal$1.99The Women Could Fly by Megan GiddingsGet This Deal $1.99Recursion by Blake CrouchGet This Deal$1.99Fool Me Once by Harlan CobenGet This Deal Previous Daily Deals $2.99Everyone On This Train is a Suspect by Benjamin StevensonGet This Deal$1.99The Splinter in the Sky by Kemi Ashing-GiwaGet This Deal $1.99Sleeping Giants by Rene DenfeldGet This Deal$1.99A Knight in Shining Armor by Jude DeverauxGet This Deal You Might Also Like 9 of the Most Polarizing Science Fiction Books to Love or Hate The Most Read Books on Goodreads This Week Moms For Liberty Lose Big In Florida and Other Library News, August 23, 2024 The 100 Bestselling Books of the Past 50 Years 8 Books from Fantasy Series That Can Work as Standalones 12 of the Funniest Science Fiction and Fantasy Books