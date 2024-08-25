Book Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for August 25, 2024

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Today's Featured Book Deals

Kaikeyi

$2.99

Kaikeyi by Vaishnavi Patel
Get This Deal
All the Lonely People

$2.99

All the Lonely People by Mike Gayle
Get This Deal
Inciting Joy

$2.99

Inciting Joy by Ross Gay
Get This Deal
The Ministry for the Future

$2.99

The Ministry for the Future by Kim Stanley Robinson
Get This Deal
Fool Me Once

$1.99

Fool Me Once by Harlan Coben
Get This Deal
Big Sky

$2.99

Big Sky by Kate Atkinson
Get This Deal
Troubles in Paradise

$2.99

Troubles in Paradise by Elin Hilderbrand
Get This Deal
One Last Summer

$4.99

One Last Summer by Kate Spencer
Get This Deal

In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals

What the River Knows

$2.99

What the River Knows by Isabel Ibañez
Get This Deal
The Book of Ile-Rien

$2.99

The Book of Ile-Rien by Martha Wells
Get This Deal
The Luminaries

$3.99

The Luminaries by Eleanor Catton
Get This Deal
How the Word Is Passed

$3.99

How the Word Is Passed by Clint Smith
Get This Deal

Previous Daily Deals

Dawn

$2.99

Dawn by Octavia E. Butler
Get This Deal
Endpapers

$1.99

Endpapers by Jennifer Savran Kelly
Get This Deal
Finlay Donovan Rolls the Dice

$2.99

Finlay Donovan Rolls the Dice by Elle Cosimano
Get This Deal
Here Be Dragons

$1.99

Here Be Dragons by Sharon Kay Penman
Get This Deal