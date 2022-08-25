Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for August 25, 2022

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Amazon Publishing

Today's edition of Daily Deals is sponsored by Amazon Publishing.

Today's Featured Deals

Nothing to See Here
$2.99 Nothing to See Here by Kevin Wilson
Get This Deal
The Mysterious Benedict Society
$1.99 The Mysterious Benedict Society by Trenton Lee Stewart
Get This Deal
We Were Dreamers: An Immigrant Superhero Origin Story
$3.99 We Were Dreamers: An Immigrant Superhero Origin Story by Simu Liu
Get This Deal
The Sweetness of Water
$3.99 The Sweetness of Water by Nathan Harris
Get This Deal
We Keep the Dead Close: A Murder at Harvard and a Half Century of Silence
$3.99 We Keep the Dead Close: A Murder at Harvard and a Half Century of Silence by Becky Cooper
Get This Deal
We Have Always Lived in the Castle
$1.99 We Have Always Lived in the Castle by Shirley Jackson
Get This Deal
The City of Dusk
$2.99 The City of Dusk by Tara Sim
Get This Deal
Dessert Person: Recipes and Guidance for Baking with Confidence
$2.99 Dessert Person: Recipes and Guidance for Baking with Confidence by Claire Saffitz
Get This Deal

In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Deals

Murder for The Modern Girl
$1.99 Murder for The Modern Girl by Kendall Kulper
Get This Deal
Disoriental
$2.99 Disoriental by Négar Djavadi, Tina Kover (trans.)
Get This Deal
The Witches Are Coming
$2.99 The Witches Are Coming by Lindy West
Get This Deal
The Party Crasher
$1.99 The Party Crasher by Sophie Kinsella
Get This Deal

Previous Daily Deals

The Justice of Kings
$2.99 The Justice of Kings by Richard Swan
Get This Deal
The Chemist
$3.99 The Chemist by Stephenie Meyer
Get This Deal
Little Weirds
$2.99 Little Weirds by Jenny Slate
Get This Deal
The Corrections
$3.99 The Corrections by Jonathan Franzen
Get This Deal
Enter to win the best darned ereader money can buy