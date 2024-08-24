Book Deals

Book Riot’s Deals of the Day for August 24, 2024

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Today's Featured Book Deals

What the River Knows

$2.99

What the River Knows by Isabel Ibañez
Dawn

$2.99

Dawn by Octavia E. Butler
How the Word Is Passed

$3.99

How the Word Is Passed by Clint Smith
The Book of Ile-Rien

$2.99

The Book of Ile-Rien by Martha Wells
The Luminaries

$3.99

The Luminaries by Eleanor Catton
Endpapers

$1.99

Endpapers by Jennifer Savran Kelly
Finlay Donovan Rolls the Dice

$2.99

Finlay Donovan Rolls the Dice by Elle Cosimano
Presumed Innocent

$2.99

Presumed Innocent by Scott Turow
In Case You Missed Yesterday's Most Popular Book Deals

Recursion

$1.99

Recursion by Blake Crouch
The Savage Detectives

$2.99

The Savage Detectives by Roberto Bolaño, Natasha Wimmer
Nightbloom

$2.99

Nightbloom by Peace Adzo Medie
A Knight in Shining Armor

$1.99

A Knight in Shining Armor by Jude Deveraux
Previous Daily Deals

No Name in the Street

$2.99

No Name in the Street by James Baldwin
The Man Who Mistook His Wife for a Hat

$1.99

The Man Who Mistook His Wife for a Hat by Oliver Sacks
Here Be Dragons

$1.99

Here Be Dragons by Sharon Kay Penman
The Book of (More) Delights

$2.99

The Book of (More) Delights by Ross Gay
